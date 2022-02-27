NFL Draft Prospects with the Most at Stake at the 2022 Combine

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At the NFL Scouting Combine, top prospects can make themselves a lot of money or they can give NFL teams a reason to pick them apart.

Players with the most at stake can see their stock surge or plummet after a few days in Indianapolis. In addition to the on-field drills and physical workouts, they'll meet with club representatives for interviews and go through full medical checks, which may make or break their standing with certain teams.

This year, the wide-open quarterback discussion puts pressure on all the passers, but one signal-caller may have a lot more on the line with a team in need of a starter reportedly eyeing him. Another player at the position probably has to make a strong first impression to keep his name in the QB1 chatter.

After Senior Bowl week, several prospects will look to sustain some momentum from their performances in Mobile, Alabama. Others must make up ground or risk falling behind some of their peers who have more predraft buzz.

We'll take a look at seven players who have a lot to gain or lose in terms of their draft stock and what they need to prove at the combine in Indianapolis.