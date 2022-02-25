Buying or Selling Latest NFL Free-Agency Buzz, Rumors as March Nears

0 of 8

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

We're rapidly closing in on the 2022 edition of NFL free agency, which will kick off March 16. The legal contact period will begin two days prior.

In just over two weeks, moves will be made that will significantly impact the season. While Super Bowls cannot be bought, we've seen recent title contenders such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals construct large portions of their rosters in free agency.

Several notable names are slated to hit the open market this year, and many of them will find new homes. When the new league year begins alongside free agency, trade talks will also enter the equation.

While it's hard to predict exactly how things will unfold in mid-March, the rumor mill is already churning. Here, you'll find a look at the latest buzz and whether we believe the rumors are worth buying or simply examples of offseason smoke.