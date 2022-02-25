MLB's 25 Best Players Under 25 Years Old in 2022

0 of 13

The future of Major League Baseball is in good hands.

Over the past few seasons, there has been an influx of exciting young talent around the league, and guys like Ronald Acuna Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. have quickly developed into bona fide superstars and faces of the sport.

However, that elite foursome is not alone in making a major impact at an early age.

Ahead, we've ranked the 25 best players under 25 years old entering the 2022 season, based on production to date and future outlook.

The age cutoff for inclusion is the currently scheduled Opening Day (March 31), and only players with MLB experience were considered for a spot in the rankings, though you can expect to see a few more exciting young names added to this list with several of the game's top prospects knocking on the door.

For now, here are the 25 best under 25.