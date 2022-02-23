Potential NFL Landing Spots for Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jarvis Landry may soon be joining the list of wide receivers looking for new homes in free agency.

The Cleveland Browns wideout took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to shed light on his situation with the team and his health.

Landry tweeted that he has "put the ball in CLE court" by letting the Browns that he would prefer to stick around and finish the final season of a five-year, $75.5 million deal he signed in 2018. If that doesn't happen, the 29-year-old—who said he got hurt in Week 2 and returned too quickly—is confident that he can stay healthy and be an asset elsewhere in 2022.

Given Landry's $16.4 million cap hit—approximately 7.9 percent of the projected cap next season—and poor production last year, the Browns may opt to forge ahead without him on their roster. They can save nearly $15 million in cap space by waiving him, as he'd leave only a $1.5 million dead cap hit.

If Landry does hit the open market, the following teams might be interested in his services.