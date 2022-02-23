Full NBA Scouting Report for Sierra Canyon's Bronny James

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

LeBron James' desire to play in the NBA with his son has renewed debate over Bronny James' potential.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic during All-Star Weekend. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

The 17-year-old high school junior is the No. 34 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He still has to play his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School and one year either in college or a pro-path league before becoming eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

Players can evolve or improve plenty in that time. But it's always useful for NBA evaluators to get eyes on prospects this early to establish a foundation from which to assess growth.

James' role figures to expand next season once 5-star guard Amari Bailey leaves for UCLA. However, based on Bronny's current style of play, skill set and limitations, his archetype and potential role already feel defined.

Physical profile: 6'3", 190 pounds

Projected archetype: Connector/Three-and-D combo

NBA comparisons: De'Anthony Melton, Ayo Dosunmu, Lonzo Ball

Passing, IQ, Unselfishness

"Plays the right way" will be written on every Bronny James scouting report. His identity revolves around connective skills and traits, starting with his unselfish passing and high basketball IQ.

Those show up the most when he's a facilitator in transition. James enjoys pushing the ball through backpedaling defenses and setting up finishers or shooters for easy looks. He has a feel for manipulating with speed, deceleration or change of direction to create passing angles.

In the half court, James usually gives the ball up instead of trying to create early in the possession. He plays within the flow of the offense and shows a willingness to move the ball. James doesn't operate with a personal agenda or an urge to shot-hunt, which, when paired with his vision, makes him someone who teammates presumably enjoy playing with.

He makes quick decisions and the extra pass. He identifies when bigs have advantageous position in the post, and he feeds it to them in the right spots.

Shooting potential

If James is going reach 15-plus points in a game, his jumper usually drives that production.

He's effective in catch-and-shoot situations, demonstrating excellent shot preparation with his footwork to create rhythm hopping into jumpers. He squares up and releases quickly, which generates convincing eye-test results, regardless of what the percentages say this early in his career.

In this SLAM video, Bronny went for 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Notre Dame earlier in February.

James doesn't shoot off the dribble as often, but he does a nice job of gathering and rising with balance when he has room to pull up.

Between James' mechanics/fundamentals and touch, there are enough reasons to buy his shooting development and chances of expanding his shot-making versatility.

Defensive IQ, playmaking

James often makes multiple plays every game that highlight his defensive instincts and effort.

On the ball at the point of attack, he locks in, slides his feet and guards with an admirable level of intensity. He forces opposing ball-handlers to expend extra energy trying to get to their spots.

From an NBA scouting perspective, it would be nice if he grew another inch or two to better match up with shooting guards. But he still has a solid frame for his age and the quickness to defend lead guards.

Off the ball is where his IQ and athleticism shine. He frequently gets deflections, whether it's in transition or jumping a passing lane. He keeps his head on a swivel and stays alert, makes rotations and puts himself in position to force a turnover away from the play. Those plays are occasionally highlight blocks at the rim that he times well and gets up high for.

He also has quick hands, especially for defending fast breaks and getting strips without fouling.

With some question marks about his scoring, James' defense will need to remain a consistent plus.

Hurdles to NBA and stardom

While James splits time running the point and shows good control with his handle, he can't always use it to create for himself in the half court. He goes nowhere at times when trying to make a move, which leaves him stuck dancing in place without blow-by burst or advanced low-dribble moves from stationary position.

His shooting and decision-making are suited for a connector role, but his lack of elusiveness raises questions about his lead-guard potential and on-ball value. Between his unselfishness and the fact that he doesn't receive too many ball screens, we don't have a large sample of creation opportunities to scout.

At 6'3", he can also have trouble separating in the paint, leading to tougher finishing attempts and a need for extra touch or acrobatics. Maybe that changes if he grows or adds explosiveness.

Projecting eventual draft stock, NBA potential

If LeBron is serious about teaming up with his son, the idea that the Jameses may come as a package out of the 2024 draft could affect Bronny's stock. It seems reasonable to think that playoff teams and contenders will be interested in a 39-year-old LeBron if the cost was picking his kid in the teens or 20s.

LeBron aside, Bronny still has the athletic ability, an easy-fit skill set and A-plus intangibles that NBA teams should find attractive on his own.

Given his size and questionable creation upside, he doesn't appear to possess the type of ceiling that would typically warrant lottery buzz. Offensively, will his shooting and passing be enough to offset limited half-court creation? Without on-ball offensive upside or the height to easily match up against wings, it seems more realistic to project him as a role player or reserve.

James will be in a good spot next year to receive more reps and develop as a top option with Bailey gone, so there is no reason to write his limitations in permanent marker just yet. However, his path to NBA rotations will likely depend on consistent shooting complementing his two-way IQ in a supporting role.

Passing and defensive IQ will always be James' signature, most translatable strengths. Transforming into a breakdown ball-handler or lead scorer/playmaker feels more farfetched.