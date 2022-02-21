Olympic Hockey 2022: Men's, Women's Medal Winners, Final Scores and Results

2 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

When the NHL announced that it wouldn't be sending its players to the 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19-related disruptions to its regular season, several nations were greatly affected. That was mainly Canada and the United States, neither of which could select its best possible team.

Without NHL players in Beijing, the Canadians and Americans weren't expected to fare as well as teams such as Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee. And that ended up being the case.

The Finns had a strong team, which became evident during the preliminary round. They opened the Winter Games with back-to-back wins over Slovakia and Latvia.

In its final game of Group C play against Sweden, Finland faced some adversity. The Swedes had a 3-0 lead during the third period. However, the Finns scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of regulation to force overtime, and Harri Pesonen scored the game-winning goal 2:01 into OT.

That proved how difficult Finland was going to be to beat, and it was never tested that much again. The Finns beat Switzerland 5-1 in the quarterfinals and then defeated Slovakia 2-0 in the semifinals. In the gold-medal game, Finland beat the ROC 2-1, displaying its resilience once more in overcoming a one-goal deficit.

And with that, the Finns finally had secured their first Olympic gold medal.

"It is hard to put in words what this means," Finland forward Valtteri Filppula said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "Hockey is a big thing in Finland. We have come close a couple of times, and it's finally nice to get the first one. We played a great tournament, and this is the reward."

The Russian contingent had been looking to capture the gold for the second consecutive Winter Games. Instead, the ROC had to settle for the silver. Meanwhile, Slovakia beat Sweden 4-0 in the bronze-medal game to win its first medal in hockey since it began competing as an independent nation at the 1994 Winter Olympics.