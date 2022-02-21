Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

1 of 7

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The league didn't just change the rules for the Rising Stars Challenge and the Skills Challenge. They obliterated them, moved them around, threw some out, brought in some more and assembled something totally new.

In both cases, it worked (for the most part).

Breaking the Rising Stars game into a mini-bracket with four teams and target scores made the endeavor far more dramatic.

The opening moments of the first game to 50 felt as casual as last year's contest, but the closer teams got to that mark, the more the defense kicked in. Once that tone was set, it stayed in place for the rest of the tournament.

You can certainly imagine situations where a target score wouldn't work. A blowout, for example, but those exist in timed games too. Each contest in the Rising Stars Challenge was close. And whether the score is tight or not, every game with a target score ends with a game-winner.

Based on how well this has worked since the league introduced it to the All-Star Game, one has to wonder how or when it might be implemented outside All-Star Weekend.

Adding the Elam Ending to regular-season games feels like too drastic a move. But if Adam Silver gets the midseason tournament he's after, why not try it there? Maybe test it out in the play-in tournament.

The change has helped the All-Star Game (and now the Rising Stars Challenge). Eliminating late-game fouling contests at other points on the NBA calendar could be worthwhile.

As for the skills challenge, organizing competitors into teams and breaking up the contest into different components helped. Strategy came into play, more skills were on display and Evan Mobley got to end the event with a half-court shot.