NFL Players Who Should Have Their Contracts Restructured Before 2022 Free Agency

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

During the NFL offseason, fans generally focus on the trade market, free agency and the draft. Teams, however, have a lot more on their plates than player acquisition. There's plenty of in-house management to be done, and addressing existing contracts is usually part of the equation.

NFL contracts are an interesting entity. They're rarely fully guaranteed and can be terminated seemingly at will by the franchises that sign them. We'll see cases of that in 2022 as players get released as cap casualties.

Sometimes, though, teams and players agree to restructure their deals. Whether it's to extend a pact, reward someone for recent achievements, or—as is usually the case—provide cap relief, restructuring and renegotiation have become common practices.

It typically involves converting base salary into a bonus that is then spread over additional years. This helps to lower the cap hit in the current year, but it can also be used as part of a contract extension. Last offseason, for example, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed a one-year extension that helped take $19.3 million off the 2021 cap.

Here, we'll examine eight players who are prime candidates for a contract restructuring before free agency opens March 16. Each situation is unique, and we'll dive into them here.