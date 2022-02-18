NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2022 Rosters, Team Coaches and MVP Prediction

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You might think that actors, singers and other celebrities may not be the best basketball players. For some, that's true. But there are others who actually have quite a bit of talent on the hardwood, even though that's not what they're known for.

For example, rapper Quavo can hold his own on the basketball court. He's proved that at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in the past, as he competed in the game every year from 2018-20, and he even earned MVP honors in his debut at the event in 2018.

Quavo should again be one of the top players in this year's All-Star Celebrity Game, which is set to take place Friday at Cleveland State's Wolstein Center and will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. And while Quavo should be entertaining to watch, there are quite a few other celebrities who could impress with their basketball skills in the opening event of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Here are the full rosters for this year's celebrity game, followed by predictions for the top players to watch.

2022 All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Team Walton (Coach Bill Walton)

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Brittney Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Nyjah Houston, Olympian/skateboarder

Matt James, ABC's The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper/recording artist

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peloton instructor

Team Nique (Coach Dominique Wilkins)

Anuel AA, rapper

Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Jack Harlow, rapper/recording artist

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotters player

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jumper

Preview, Predictions

It should be a given that Quavo will be one of the top players in this year's All-Star Celebrity Game. The rapper, who is part of the trio Migos, has impressed at this event before, scoring 19 points in 2018, 27 points in 2019 and nine points in 2020.

There are sure to be some surprise performances, as several celebrities may be better at basketball than we know. But by looking over the rosters, it's also clear which ones may be in the MVP conversation along with Quavo.

Myles Garrett may be best known for his football skills, as the Cleveland Browns defensive end is among the best pass rushers in the NFL. However, it seems he can hold his own on the hardwood, too. Garrett, who is 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, has tweeted videos of his basketball highlights in the past.

Last year, Garrett showed what he's capable of with a basketball in his hands in a Twitter video:

You can never count out the actual basketball players who are participating in the All-Star Celebrity Game, either. Team Walton has Dearica Hamby, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, while Team Nique has former Cavaliers guard Booby Gibson and the Harlem Globetrotters' Crissa Jackson.

Quavo isn't the only rapper who might have a strong showing. Jack Harlow will be making his All-Star Celebrity Game debut, but he has some ties to the NBA. In 2020, he released a song titled "Tyler Herro," named after the Miami Heat guard who is friends with Harlow.

However, another artist may be the new front-runner for MVP honors: Cleveland-born Machine Gun Kelly.

According to TMZ, MGK has been working with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews leading up to Friday's All-Star Celebrity Game. Earlier this week, Matthews posted a video on Instagram that showed Machine Gun Kelly knocking down six consecutive three-pointers from the right wing.

MGK is 6'4", so if he also has range, he could be poised for a strong performance in the All-Star Celebrity Game. Plus, he'll be playing in front of his hometown fans, who saw him hit an inside-the-park home run during the 2019 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game that also took place in Cleveland.

This game could go either way, especially if a surprise top performer comes out of nowhere to power his/her team. But it's looking like Team Walton could be tough to beat, especially with both Quavo and Machine Gun Kelly on its roster.

While Quavo could win MVP for the second time, the prediction here is that MGK will receive the honors in his All-Star Celebrity Game debut. He's clearly putting in the work leading up to the event, and he'll tally a decent number of both points and rebounds to help Team Walton secure a win.

Predictions: Team Walton wins 66-60; Machine Gun Kelly wins MVP