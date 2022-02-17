NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

Jacob M. Langston/Associated Press

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest no longer features the biggest names in the league. However, that doesn't mean it isn't entertaining, as the young players who now typically participate in the event know how to put on a show.

This year's Slam Dunk Contest is set to take place Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be the final event of NBA All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The Slam Dunk Contest will follow the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.

The four players competing in this year's contest are Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Golden State Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson. Toppin, who participated in the event last year, is the only competitor with NBA Slam Dunk Contest experience.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's Slam Dunk Contest.

Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Jalen Green: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

Obi Toppin: +200

Cole Anthony: +250

Juan Toscano-Anderson: +500

Via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Preview, Prediction

For three of the competitors in this year's Slam Dunk Contest, it's unknown what dunks they are capable of producing in this type of format. But NBA fans got to see what Toppin can do when he participated in this event in 2021.

Last year, the Slam Dunk Contest took place during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game, with the schedule being modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toppin advanced to the final, but he lost to Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

Still, Toppin had some impressive dunks during the event. Among his three dunks was a windmill slam over his dad and Knicks teammate Julius Randle:

Like Toppin, Anthony is in his second NBA season. And the Magic guard has gotten off to a strong start in his professional career. The Slam Dunk Contest presents an opportunity for him to showcase his impressive dunk skills.

According to Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire, Anthony is considering bringing out his dad, former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, at some point during the Slam Dunk Contest.

At 6'3", Anthony is the shortest of the four competitors in this year's Slam Dunk Contest. But he's capable of going up for some big dunks, as he's already shown during his brief NBA career:

Green will be participating in the event as a rookie, like Toppin did last year. The 20-year-old was taken by the Rockets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and he's off to a solid start to his professional career.

Green has also already showed off his impressive dunking skills in game action for Houston:

Of the competitors, Toscano-Anderson is the betting underdog. A three-year NBA veteran, the 28-year-old Warriors guard will be looking to show up the youngsters he'll be going up against in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Even though Toscano-Anderson is the biggest long shot to win, he may be getting slept on. In December, he dunked on Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, which is not an easy task:

Any of the four participants could end up winning this year's Slam Dunk Contest. But the prediction here is that Anthony will emerge victorious, even though Green and Toppin have shorter odds.

Anthony may be getting overlooked, and he's going to prove that is a mistake. It seems he has some big plans for his dunks considering he's hinted at getting his dad involved in the contest, so it will be exciting to see what other tricks he may have in store.

All four dunkers will put on a show, but Anthony will do the best job of impressing the judges.

Prediction: Anthony wins Slam Dunk Contest.

