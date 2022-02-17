Predicting the NFL's Next Big Wave of Contract Extensions

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NFL offseason may just be getting started, but some splashy contract extensions are already in the pipeline.

The first rumbling came Tuesday, when Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could sign an extension worth around $40 million annually.

The 30-year-old certainly won't be the last player to come to terms on an extension.

Teams may not be allowed to negotiate with impending free agents from competing organizations for another month, but front offices will continue to work to lock down their own players before they can hit the open market.

With that in mind, here are five players who could score major contract extensions this offseason.