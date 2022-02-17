Predicting the NFL's Next Big Wave of Contract ExtensionsFebruary 17, 2022
Predicting the NFL's Next Big Wave of Contract Extensions
The NFL offseason may just be getting started, but some splashy contract extensions are already in the pipeline.
The first rumbling came Tuesday, when Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could sign an extension worth around $40 million annually.
The 30-year-old certainly won't be the last player to come to terms on an extension.
Teams may not be allowed to negotiate with impending free agents from competing organizations for another month, but front offices will continue to work to lock down their own players before they can hit the open market.
With that in mind, here are five players who could score major contract extensions this offseason.
CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward has been great for the Cleveland Browns, assuming a starting cornerback role since he was drafted fourth overall in 2018.
With his rookie deal set to expire after the 2022 campaign, the Browns should make it a priority to keep him under contract for the foreseeable future.
Ward has been a shutdown corner, making two Pro Bowls—as a rookie and this season—and proved himself as one of Cleveland's best players.
The 24-year-old set career bests in yards allowed and times targeted this season despite playing 15 games, two more than his previous high. Opposing quarterbacks went after him only 78 times, and Ward allowed just 435 yards and four touchdowns while making 43 tackles and securing three interceptions.
Though Ward has suffered various injuries, he has played in at least 12 games every season.
The Browns would be making a mistake if they let Ward and his rare man-to-man lockdown abilities exit via free agency.
Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, CBS Sports contract expert Joel Corry estimated Ward will make around $20 million annually on his next contract. That was based on the deal the New Orleans Saints gave to Marshon Lattimore, who shares representatives (CAA Sports) with Ward, was Ward's collegiate teammate at Ohio State and has been a similar performer in the pros.
The cost may be steep, but inking Ward to a big-money deal before he reaches the open market would greatly boost the Cleveland secondary for years to come.
Extension projection: Five years, $100 million
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may have just won Super Bowl LVI, but if they are going to successfully defend their title, they have to keep their core intact.
No move would be more impactful than hammering out a long-term extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the Rams would like to reach an agreement with the veteran after he went 16-5 as a starter during his first year with the club.
While the 34-year-old remains under contract for $23 million in 2022, he's set to become a free agent in 2023.
L.A. paid a hefty cost to land Stafford last offseason, giving up multiple draft picks—including a pair of first-rounders in 2022 and 2023—and incumbent quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.
The all-in move was worth it, as the 34-year-old proved to be one of the team's missing pieces.
When discussing the trade, general manager Les Snead said in April on the 11 Personnel podcast that the club didn't view Stafford as a short-term piece but rather a long-term solution (via The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue):
"Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years. ...
"With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of those guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with [Stafford]."
With the Rams wanting to keep Stafford around and Derek Carr perhaps setting the market, Stafford is poised to sign an extension worth north of $40 million annually.
Extension projection: Five years, $205 million
WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are the league's winningest franchise over the last half-decade. That success is due in no small part to Tyreek Hill, a game-changing wide receiver.
Hill has been instrumental in Kansas City's run to four consecutive AFC Championship Games, which also means he'll be costly to keep around.
The 27-year-old has a $20.7 million salary-cap hit for next season—the fifth-highest at the position—which marks the final year on his deal.
With the Chiefs projected to have just $3.8 million in cap space, they will have to make a few moves to free up space.
One of those could be extending Hill, who would be one of the top players on the market next year if he reaches it.
After making three All-Pro teams and earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his six seasons, Hill will surely command a significant offer.
In 2020, DeAndre Hopkins set the market for elite receivers, earning $27.3 million per year from the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chiefs will want to move fast if they plan to keep Hill, as Davante Adams' next contract could further raise the market on top-tier wideouts.
A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and other notable receivers have contract negotiations on the horizon as well, which may push Hill's value even higher.
Even if he gives K.C. a discount, he'll likely still make around $25 million annually. That's not cheap, but an extension would be worth it for a team that has benefited tremendously from his abilities.
Extension projection: Three years, $75 million
CB Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens struggled defensively this season, falling into the bottom 14 of the league in yards and points allowed after ranking in the top seven in 2020.
The loss of Marcus Peters was a key reason for that regression, as the star cornerback tore his ACL in practice right before the start of the campaign.
Despite the injury and the fact that the 29-year-old has a $15.5 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his deal, Baltimore wants him back.
General manager Eric DeCosta said as much in early February, praising Peters' impact on not only the field but also the club's culture (via Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox): "I love Marcus. I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that when he comes to the organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game's all about. He's a Raven. ... I would expect Marcus to be here."
DeCosta was responding to rumors that Baltimore could release the two-time All-Pro, which would save the organization $10 million.
It doesn't seem that will be the case, and the Ravens could extend Peters as well, keeping him on the roster while reducing his impact on the cap.
The Ravens restructured Peters' deal last year, creating $3.5 million to work with. Given the team has just $9.8 million in projected cap room, Baltimore would benefit from another arrangement that provides financial flexibility.
Extension projection: Three years, $45 million
WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers just made the NFC Championship Game, but they'll have a busy offseason trying to improve for another run at the Super Bowl.
Near the top of the to-do list should be ironing out a long-term extension for Deebo Samuel, the key cog in the offense.
In January, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on NFL GameDay Morning (via NFL.com's Michael Baca) that both parties are interested in negotiating "a potential blockbuster deal."
Samuel is eligible for his first contract extension as a member of the 2019 draft class—he was selected early in the second round—and appears due for a major raise after a stellar campaign.
The 26-year-old played this season on a $1.2 million rookie salary, contributing an incredible 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches over 16 games.
He was utilized as both a wideout and running back, showcasing his versatility during the team's playoff run, in which he notched 291 yards and a pair of scores on 37 touches.
There are few players who can make the wide-ranging impact Samuel has. But it's also difficult to value him given comparable players are close to nonexistent.
Samuel's results are obvious, though. The All-Pro should net at least $20 million annually for his unique contributions.
Extension projection: Four years, $80 million
Statistics via Pro Football Reference and salary-cap information courtesy of Spotrac.