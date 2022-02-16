Players Eagles Must Consider Cutting Ahead of 2022 NFL Free Agency

Players Eagles Must Consider Cutting Ahead of 2022 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 16, 2022
The NFL is a harsh business. The nature of the contracts players sign does not leave much job security outside of the biggest deals.
Fortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles and their stars, most of the biggest names are locked up to contracts that will see them return in 2022. While the Eagles are sure to release some players from their roster, most of them will not be for cap-related issues.
Spotrac projects the Eagles have $22.4 million in cap space. When you look at their current contracts, there are only nine players who would offer cap savings of more than $1 million.
Roster spots could become an issue, though, and Philadelphia should be looking for ways to bring in new talent to make the roster better. With a great cap situation, these guys aren't going to get cut to save money. Rather, the Eagles should consider parting ways with them in order to bring in new blood.
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Jalen Reagor has become a much-maligned weapon in the Eagles offense, but at least he gets on the field.
The same can't be said for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The 2019 second-round pick was once again an afterthought in his third season with the franchise. He registered his lowest snap share yet at 16 percent. And he didn't do much with the little opportunity he had, posting two catches for 36 yards on five targets.
The Eagles have already moved on based on their choices with the roster. If they liked what they saw from Arcega-Whiteside they would not have drafted DeVonta Smith or Reagor. With Quez Watkins emerging as a legitimate option in the passing game, there is no reason to keep Arcega-Whiteside around.
Cutting him would save the team a little more than $1 million. This move isn't about the money, though. The Eagles should be looking to bring in another receiver, and they could use the roster spot.
DE Derek Barnett
Technically, the Eagles don't have to cut Derek Barnett. He's only on the books for a void year next season where he will cost them $7.2 million regardless of whether they sign him.
If they come to an agreement on a deal, that $7.2 million will be a part of it. If they let him walk, it will be a sunk cost. They might as well tie an anchor to it now and let go.
That's a pretty good chunk of money to just forfeit, but Barnett has not shown he's worth bringing back. His fifth season with the team was his least productive as a pass-rusher. Despite starting in 15 games, he only notched two sacks.
Josh Sweat continues to be the most impressive young edge defender the team has. Brandon Graham is likely to be back and will account for a $9.4 million cap charge.
Philly is better off finding its third pass-rusher through the draft or free agency than bringing back Barnett.
OT Le'Raven Clark
Consider Le'Raven Clark's presence on this list a great example of how healthy the Eagles are from a cap-management standpoint. One of the only true cut candidates on the roster is a backup tackle who is scheduled to make a modest $1.2 million next season.
Clark was brought on as a veteran tackle who could have been used in a pinch. Lane Johnson is getting up there in age, and Andre Dillard was a question heading into 2020.
But there's no question Dillard can play at this point, and even if the Eagles decide to trade the swing tackle, Clark is easily replaceable with someone who has a higher ceiling. In his final season with the Indianapolis Colts, he posted a terrible 49.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Again, Clark's salary isn't absurd, and the club doesn't save much money by cutting him. This is about finding a player who has the potential to one day take over for Johnson.
If Dillard is traded, this move becomes even more important because Philadelphia will need a swing tackle, and Clark isn't the guy.
All contract and salary-cap information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.