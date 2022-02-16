Players Eagles Must Consider Cutting Ahead of 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The NFL is a harsh business. The nature of the contracts players sign does not leave much job security outside of the biggest deals.

Fortunately for the Philadelphia Eagles and their stars, most of the biggest names are locked up to contracts that will see them return in 2022. While the Eagles are sure to release some players from their roster, most of them will not be for cap-related issues.

Spotrac projects the Eagles have $22.4 million in cap space. When you look at their current contracts, there are only nine players who would offer cap savings of more than $1 million.

Roster spots could become an issue, though, and Philadelphia should be looking for ways to bring in new talent to make the roster better. With a great cap situation, these guys aren't going to get cut to save money. Rather, the Eagles should consider parting ways with them in order to bring in new blood.