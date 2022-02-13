Super Bowl 2022 Score: Final Box Score and Analysis from Rams vs. Bengals

3 of 3

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

On the NBC broadcast, Cris Collinsworth said the final drive by Stafford and Kupp would go down as one of the greatest drives in Super Bowl history. That, as well as Donald’s timely sack, will be the most remembered storylines from this game years from now.

There were plenty of others, of course. Losing Beckham, who said just days ago he was willing to sacrifice salary to remain with the Rams, the team that “feels like home,” was heartbreaking for the Rams, and very nearly torpedoed their Super Bowl hopes.

Then Burrow went down with an injury in the fourth quarter after he got rolled up on by teammates and defenders alike. He didn’t actually miss any snaps, but he and top weapon Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t lead the team into field-goal range on the final drive before Donald wrapped Burrow up on fourth-and-1 at the Los Angeles 49.

Much had been made about Stafford’s ball insecurity all year and all week heading into this game. After all, Stafford tied for the league lead in interceptions in the regular season, with 17.

But the stat sheet, which shows Stafford’s two interceptions in a Super Bowl, looks worse than things were in reality. The first, with 2:10 to go in the first half at the Cincinnati 43, essentially acted as a punt. The second was poorly timed right after the Bengals had taken their first lead 17-13, but there’s an asterisk next to it, as it bounced off Skowronek’s hands.

Still, it was fitting that the Super Bowl MVP wasn’t Stafford, but Kupp. After earning the receiving triple crown during the regular season, Kupp continued to prove his value during the postseason—and especially during this game. On the Rams’ final game-winning drive, Stafford and Kupp connected for four receptions and 39 yards.

When their first connection for a score with 1:44 remaining was nullified by offsetting penalties (offensive holding on the Rams’ Rob Havenstein and unnecessary roughness on the Bengals’ Vonn Bell), with the Bengals leading 20-16, it could have sealed the Rams’ fate. But Stafford went back to Kupp in the corner of the end zone, and Kupp came through once again, solidifying his MVP performance.

For the second time in as many seasons, the team hosting the Super Bowl saw its own colors of confetti rain down as it secured the Lombardi Trophy.

Final: Rams 23, Bengals 20