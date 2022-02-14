Rams Went All-in and It Was Completely Worth It After Winning Super Bowl

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

In the clutch, the Los Angeles Rams' stars became the guiding light to a Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Last offseason, the Rams pushed all their chips to the middle of the table for quarterback Matthew Stafford, acquiring him from the Detroit Lions. He engineered the game-winning drive, feeding the Super Bowl MVP in wideout Cooper Kupp, who racked up 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, sealed the win, chasing down quarterback Joe Burrow to force an incompletion on fourth down. As he walked off the field, the seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle pointed to his finger and let everyone know the team completed its mission.

Beyond the Rams' three stars that closed the game, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the team on the right track, scoring the first touchdown of the contest. Unfortunately for him, he went down with a non-contact knee injury after two catches for 52 yards.

The Rams signed Beckham after the Cleveland Browns waived him in November, and he's vindicated after an underwhelming two-and-half-year run with the AFC North club. And despite his early exit, Los Angeles wouldn't have won the Super Bowl without him.

Edge-rusher Von Miller, whom the Rams acquired from the Denver Broncos in a midseason trade, recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and three QB hits.

After a quiet first half of the season, skeptics started to wonder if he lost a step, but the 32-year-old answered those doubts, logging at least one sack in seven of his last eight outings.

The Rams' newcomers ultimately pushed the team over the hump when it seemed bleak in the second half.

Beckham's absence dealt a significant blow to the passing attack. After his exit, Stafford threw two interceptions, though one bounced off wide receiver Ben Skowronek's hands. The Rams signal-caller also had to battle through a leg injury after defensive tackle D.J. Reader sacked him.

Down a starting wide receiver and without a viable ground attack that ultimately mustered up just 43 yards on 23 rush attempts, Stafford showed why the Rams made the right call to send quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Detroit for him.

In 12 years with the Lions, Stafford went 0-3 in the playoffs, throwing for four touchdowns and three interceptions, but the Rams saw a quarterback who could carry their offense and raise the talent around him.

Stafford's arrival elevated Kupp, who won the triple crown in receiving, leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) during the regular season.

Stafford-to-Kupp seemed unstoppable at times, and when the Rams needed them to connect on the grandest stage, head coach Sean McVay trusted the dynamic duo on the Rams' final offensive drive.

In addition to a critical seven-yard carry on 4th-and-1 to maintain possession, Kupp saw four of his 10 targets for the contest on the game-winning drive. He also saw another three targets near or in the endzone nullified by a penalty before scoring the deciding touchdown.

In September 2020, Kupp signed a three-year, $47 million extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams will discuss a new deal with Stafford's camp, which would keep the pair together for the foreseeable future.

While Rapoport believes Miller could explore free agency, Los Angeles will likely have no issues rolling the dice on another pass-rusher to pair with Leonard Floyd on the edge, and why not? The Rams' aggressive approach to acquiring talent has resulted in two trips to the Super Bowl in the past four years and the franchise's second title.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Rams feel "certain" about Beckham's return to Los Angeles on a new deal.

As Kupp quickly rises among the league's best wideouts with Stafford at the helm, the Rams could have fellow receiver Robert Woods—who's recovering from a torn ACL—and Beckham on the field for years to come, which is a tough trio to stop when they're all healthy.

After flaming out in Cleveland, Beckham found a home in Los Angeles, again speaking to the decision that brought in Stafford. The star receiver didn't mesh with Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense but immediately provided a significant impact with the Rams.

In 12 contests with L.A., which includes the playoffs, Beckham matched his touchdown total (seven) through 29 games with the Browns. Clearly, he landed in a spot that has allowed him to flourish, so we shouldn't be surprised about his desire to stay in Los Angeles and chase more titles.

Before Sunday's game, though, Donald dropped a bombshell, suggesting he would consider retirement if the Rams won. The decorated defender has nothing else to prove in his career.

After claiming the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year honor, Donald has earned All-Pro nods every season and won the 2018 sack title with 20.5. Following the latter distinction, he signed a record-breaking deal that made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at the time.

Three years ago, Donald played on a Rams team that lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, but now, he can check off a title on his list of objectives.

With the accolades, the money and a ring, what's left for Donald to do? He'll answer that question in the offseason, but the Rams surely won't regret investing in him. Because the elite defensive tackle commands double- and triple-teams, Floyd and Miller have had one-on-one opportunities and clear lanes to the quarterback.

On Sunday, Los Angeles logged seven sacks. Donald recorded two, along with the final pressure that ended the game.

The Rams' way of doing business has taught the entire NFL a valuable—and perhaps winning—lesson. Go for it all. Swing for the fences. Invest in the now.

After bowing out in the divisional round of last year's playoffs, the Rams brought in Stafford, Beckham and Miller, adding on to Kupp and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Before their arrival, the Rams already had a playoff-caliber roster—one that could win 10-plus games every season. Yet, general manager Les Snead and McVay wanted more and took the necessary risks to push their team to the top. Now, after going all-in, they're hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report.