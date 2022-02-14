Steelers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to embark on a bit of a rebuild in 2022. Pittsburgh isn't likely to completely overhaul its roster, but with Roethlisberger and defensive coordinator Keith Butler out—and general manager Kevin Colbert to retire after the draft—the Steelers will be different next season.

Expect Pittsburgh to be reasonably active in free agency, as it looks to reload for another postseason run. The Steelers are projected to have $32 million in cap space, second-most behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

If the Steelers hope to challenge Cincinnati in the division, they'll need to be careful with how they use their free-agent capital. They have enough needs heading into the offseason—they need to settle on a quarterback and upgrade the league's worst run defense. Spending on free agents who don't pan out may only increase the talent gap between Pittsburgh and the Bengals.

With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on Pittsburgh's radar next month—based on factors like team needs, projected price point, player potential and scheme fit where applicable.