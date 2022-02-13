Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Final Expectations for Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Mario Tama/Getty Images

With Super Bowl LVI set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, there are sure to be plenty of stars in attendance at the biggest football game of the season. SoFi Stadium should be filled with big names from around the NFL and celebrities alike, as the Super Bowl is among the top sporting events of the year.

But the stars are also going to be heavily featured in commercials. And for the millions of people who will be watching the game on TV, there will be plenty of big names appearing in advertisements throughout the broadcast on NBC.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle that is watched by more than just football fans. Some people watch it for the game, but there are other reasons to tune in, too. Such as the halftime show, which this year will feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Another reason is the commercials, because not only do they feature a ton of celebrities, but they typically provide plenty of humor and entertainment. So you may not want to get up during the game, even when there are breaks in the football action.

And it seems this year's advertisements will be just as funny and entertaining as ever.

"Marketers are recognizing Americans have had a very heavy, difficult two-year period and are responding by bringing some good old-fashioned entertainment for Super Bowl Sunday," University of Virginia marketing professor Kimberly Whitler said, per Mae Anderson of the Associated Press.

Amazon brought in actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live," to advertise Alexa. This will be a commercial that plenty of married couples will likely relate to:

Who doesn't want to see Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen team up in a commercial? The pair of hilarious actors are featured in an advertise for Lay's, and it's as funny as you'd expect it to be:

Michelob Ultra is delivering a commercial with a host of stars. Among the big names featured in the beer brand's advertisement are actor Steve Buscemi, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, tennis star Serena Williams and more:

Among the other celebrities who will be featured in Super Bowl commercials are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault (BMW), Idris Elba (Booking.com), Matthew McConaughey (Salesforce) and Zendaya (Squarespace).

That's only some of the stars who will be in ads during the game. There could also be some surprises, because even though a lot of commercials are now released ahead of time, there are some that won't be. And the unreleased ones could have some unexpected moments/featured celebrities.

Another reason that people enjoy the commercial breaks during the Super Bowl is that there are often movie trailers that debut during the game. It's the perfect time to promote some of the notable films that are scheduled to come out later in the year.

It's already known that some notable movie trailers will air during Super Bowl LVI. That list includes "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "Nope," which is the latest horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele.

There could be more blockbuster movies that air trailers during the game. Among the possibilities are "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Jurassic World Dominion." Trailers for some notable TV shows could also be shown at various points throughout the Super Bowl broadcast.

While there will be plenty of action to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are facing off on the field, the entertainment won't stop when the broadcast goes to commercial breaks. So make sure you don't miss out on any of the funny ads or thrilling movie trailers this year, because there will be some good ones that air.