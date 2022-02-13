Super Bowl 2022 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl 2022 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Rams vs. BengalsFebruary 14, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams' decision to adopt a win-now mentality, exchanging draft picks to bring in superstar players like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey paid off Sunday in their home stadium as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win Super Bowl LVI.
Fueled by Aaron Donald and an oppressive defensive unit that amassed seven sacks of quarterback Joe Burrow, an iconic drive that saw Matthew Stafford solidify his legacy and a performance by triple crown-winning wideout Cooper Kupp, the team overcame a devastating injury to Odell Beckham Jr. to win in a dramatic comeback.
Burrow and Co. proved they belonged, holding the lead into the fourth quarter before the sheer willpower of the opposing defense imposed their will on the game.
In celebration of another superb championship clash, relive each quarter with this game breakdown.
First Quarter
In a television production that embraced the similarities to Hollywood and the Super Bowl, the stars burned brightest in the first quarter of football's biggest game.
After Los Angeles punted, then held Cincinnati on a fourth-and-one from their 49, the Rams notched the first points of the game.
With Von Bell in the middle of the field, Stafford looked left and found Odell Beckham Jr. one-on-one with Mackensie Alexander in coverage, completing a 17-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game.
It would be the last time Cincinnati would run that particular one-high coverage scheme in the quarter.
Not to be outdone, Burrow responded two possessions later, finding rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase 46 yards downfield. Chase beat All-Pro Jalen Ramsey on the route and set his team up in the red zone. Ramsey also saved a touchdown, ripping a ball away from Tee Higgins and forcing the AFC champions to settle for a field goal.
The Rams' failed attempt to get the run game started early continued as the quarter came to an end, wrapping up an eight-carry, 13-yard campaign to this point.
Score: Rams 7, Bengals 3
Second Quarter
The Rams appeared poised to pour it on the Bengals as they opened the second quarter.
Stafford shook off a rare miss to Kupp with a 35-yard pass to Beckham Jr. A 25 yard, across-the-field completion to Darrelle Henderson followed and an 11-yarder to Kupp off a rollout to his right earned the Rams their second TD of the game.
A bad hold on the point-after by punter Johnny Hecker left the score at 13-3 but was a microcosm for the way the rest of the quarter would go for the NFC champions.
First, Cincinnati established their run game. Joe Mixon rushed for 25 yards and Burrow added passes to Chase and Higgins as the Bengals marched down the field. With the Rams keyed in on stopping the run, Burrow hit Mixon in the flat. Nick Scott bit on the play and Mixon tossed a touchdown to Higgins.
With momentum on the opponents' side, Stafford went to Beckham Jr. on a second-and-nine play.
The star of the game to that point, the explosive wideout dropped the pass, then dropped to the turf, clutching his knee. The noncontact injury forced him to the sidelines and five plays later, Stafford threw a critical pick in the endzone as safety Jessie Bates III jumped in front of the pass.
The Bengals failed to capitalize on the turnover, thanks to a Los Angeles pass rush that started getting closer and closer to Burrow. A Rams three-and-out gave the Bengals the ball back but Burrow kneeled down to close out a noteworthy quarter.
Score: Rams 13, Bengals 10
Third Quarter
Controversy reigned in the opening seconds of the second half as Burrow looked deep and found Higgins down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown after it appeared as though Jalen Ramsey fell down. Upon replay, it was revealed Higgins grabbed and twisted the facemask of the defender in an uncalled foul.
A disastrous start only snowballed for the Rams as Stafford looked to receiver Skowronek across the middle but the unproven weapon bobbled it and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie picked it off. The Bengals tapped on three with another McPherson field goal.
A major missed opportunity defined the Rams' next possession.
Faced with third-and-three in Cincinnati territory, Stafford tossed to Akers, who pitched to Kupp. The triple crown-winning receiver three across the field to his wide-open quarterback. The pass was too high, though, and the Rams settled for a field goal.
Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles pass rush dominated the remainder of the quarter, notching six total sacks of Burrow and keeping the score within four points and setting up a dramatic final quarter of an equally dramatic postseason.
Score: Bengals 20, Rams 16
Fourth Quarter
Bengals fans let out a collective gasp at the conclusion of the first drive of the first quarter as quarterback Burrow went down in the grasp of Von Miller and immediately clutched at his right leg, pain etched on his face. As he limped to the sideline, it was unclear what his status for the remainder of the game would be.
The Rams failed to back up their defense's sudden dominance, going three-and-out as Stafford struggled to find receivers to step up and reignite the offense. The Bengals rode running back Mixon to a few first downs but a dropped pass by Boyd on third-and-nine forced them to punt.
Then, the drive that defined Super Bowl LVI.
Stafford and the offense took the field with 6:13 left in the game and no semblance of momentum on their side. Then he hit the third-string tight end, Brycen Hopkins, for nine yards. On a desperation fourth-and-one, he handed off to Kupp, who fought through the trenches for a seven-yard run that would prove the spark the team needed.
Gutsy passes of eight to Kupp and six to Hopkins kept the drive alive. Then, a big one. 22 yards to Kupp that defied logic. No matter how many bodies Cincinnati put between Stafford and Kupp, the QB and his favorite target connected.
A defiant run by Akers, who could not get the run going all game long, shot up the middle for eight yards and set the Rams up with a first-and-goal situation at the two-minute warning. A third-and-goal from the eight yard line saw Stafford miss Kupp across the middle until flags flew and linebacker Logan Wilson was called for holding.
A Kupp touchdown was nullified by offsetting penalties and a defensive pass interference call on Eli Apple set the Rams up with the ball on the one-yard line. Two plays later, Stafford found Kupp for the touchdown.
Down by three, Burrow took the field and immediately capitalized on the overzealousness of cornerback Ramsey, who fell down while trying to jump the route and hit Chase for 17 yards. A nine-yard pass to Boyd had the Bengals moving until the Rams defense bore down.
An incomplete pass to Chase and a run by Samaje Perine for no gain set up a fourth-and-one.
Donald exploded through the line and wrapped up Burrow, whose pass to Perine fell to the ground. A kneel down by the Rams and Los Angeles had its first world championship.
The Rams were a team built on stars, to perform at their best when the stakes were highest and the pressure at its greatest. Those players—Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Miller—rose to the occasion and won the game for them. On the sport's grandest stage, with legacies and reputations at stake, the players that needed to stop up did.
Then there is Hopkins, a guy who caught one pass all season, who proved right the "next man up" mentality the team adopted throughout the season. He tallied four receptions for 47 yards and every single one of them was essential.
For a squad defined by the household names, it was a total team effort that led to the championship victory the Rams were compiled to achieve.
Final Score: Rams 23, Bengals 20