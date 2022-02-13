Super Bowl 2022 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Rams vs. Bengals

4 of 4

Wally Skalij/Getty Images

Bengals fans let out a collective gasp at the conclusion of the first drive of the first quarter as quarterback Burrow went down in the grasp of Von Miller and immediately clutched at his right leg, pain etched on his face. As he limped to the sideline, it was unclear what his status for the remainder of the game would be.

The Rams failed to back up their defense's sudden dominance, going three-and-out as Stafford struggled to find receivers to step up and reignite the offense. The Bengals rode running back Mixon to a few first downs but a dropped pass by Boyd on third-and-nine forced them to punt.

Then, the drive that defined Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford and the offense took the field with 6:13 left in the game and no semblance of momentum on their side. Then he hit the third-string tight end, Brycen Hopkins, for nine yards. On a desperation fourth-and-one, he handed off to Kupp, who fought through the trenches for a seven-yard run that would prove the spark the team needed.

Gutsy passes of eight to Kupp and six to Hopkins kept the drive alive. Then, a big one. 22 yards to Kupp that defied logic. No matter how many bodies Cincinnati put between Stafford and Kupp, the QB and his favorite target connected.

A defiant run by Akers, who could not get the run going all game long, shot up the middle for eight yards and set the Rams up with a first-and-goal situation at the two-minute warning. A third-and-goal from the eight yard line saw Stafford miss Kupp across the middle until flags flew and linebacker Logan Wilson was called for holding.

A Kupp touchdown was nullified by offsetting penalties and a defensive pass interference call on Eli Apple set the Rams up with the ball on the one-yard line. Two plays later, Stafford found Kupp for the touchdown.

Down by three, Burrow took the field and immediately capitalized on the overzealousness of cornerback Ramsey, who fell down while trying to jump the route and hit Chase for 17 yards. A nine-yard pass to Boyd had the Bengals moving until the Rams defense bore down.

An incomplete pass to Chase and a run by Samaje Perine for no gain set up a fourth-and-one.

Donald exploded through the line and wrapped up Burrow, whose pass to Perine fell to the ground. A kneel down by the Rams and Los Angeles had its first world championship.

The Rams were a team built on stars, to perform at their best when the stakes were highest and the pressure at its greatest. Those players—Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Miller—rose to the occasion and won the game for them. On the sport's grandest stage, with legacies and reputations at stake, the players that needed to stop up did.

Then there is Hopkins, a guy who caught one pass all season, who proved right the "next man up" mentality the team adopted throughout the season. He tallied four receptions for 47 yards and every single one of them was essential.

For a squad defined by the household names, it was a total team effort that led to the championship victory the Rams were compiled to achieve.

Final Score: Rams 23, Bengals 20