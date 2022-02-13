The Perfect AEW Debut, Breaking Up Inner Circle, Dolph Ziggler, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW promised an eventful evening this past Wednesday night, and Dynamite no doubt delivered.

The episode was highlighted by the highly-anticipated arrival of Keith Lee, who had one of the better debuts of anyone in recent memory in AEW. It also saw New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White make his presence felt, Adam Page successfully defend his AEW World Championship in a thrilling affair, and Inner Circle come as close as they ever have to parting ways with each other.

WWE wasn't without its standout moments this week as well, most notably with Naomi looking fantastic in defeat against SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair. Their show-stealer was further proof that Naomi has been a top talent along and only now WWE is starting to realize it.

Elsewhere in NXT, Dolph Ziggler shocked the world when he surfaced on the former black-and-gold brand on Tuesday night and indicated he could be a permanent fixture on the show for the foreseeable future. It's an interesting move that could end up benefiting both NXT 2.0 and his own career in the long haul.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Ziggler's upcoming NXT stint, who should fill the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match, why it's imperative Inner Circle be broken up, and more.