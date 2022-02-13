The Perfect AEW Debut, Breaking Up Inner Circle, Dolph Ziggler, More Quick Takes

The Perfect AEW Debut, Breaking Up Inner Circle, Dolph Ziggler, More Quick TakesFebruary 13, 2022
AEW promised an eventful evening this past Wednesday night, and Dynamite no doubt delivered.
The episode was highlighted by the highly-anticipated arrival of Keith Lee, who had one of the better debuts of anyone in recent memory in AEW. It also saw New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White make his presence felt, Adam Page successfully defend his AEW World Championship in a thrilling affair, and Inner Circle come as close as they ever have to parting ways with each other.
WWE wasn't without its standout moments this week as well, most notably with Naomi looking fantastic in defeat against SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair. Their show-stealer was further proof that Naomi has been a top talent along and only now WWE is starting to realize it.
Elsewhere in NXT, Dolph Ziggler shocked the world when he surfaced on the former black-and-gold brand on Tuesday night and indicated he could be a permanent fixture on the show for the foreseeable future. It's an interesting move that could end up benefiting both NXT 2.0 and his own career in the long haul.
This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Ziggler's upcoming NXT stint, who should fill the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match, why it's imperative Inner Circle be broken up, and more.
Keith Lee's Strong AEW Debut Provides Fans with Hope for a Bright Future
It was just last week we discussed the skepticism surrounding Keith Lee's pending AEW debut and how there's a very real chance he gets lost in the shuffle among the other high-profile pickups who have since lost steam.
Of course, there's still a significant chance that happens eventually as AEW continues to load up its roster with more top-tier talent. However, his strong debut on Dynamite Wednesday night gave fans faith he'll be just fine with Tony Khan seeing him for the star that he is.
Hopes were high going into the episode with Khan heavily hyping the arrival of a hot free agent on social media. Lee was the most likely choice, so while it wasn't entirely surprising, he couldn't have been booked better his first night in.
His complete destruction of Isiah Kassidy was shades of his dominant run in WWE NXT. It was only after he moved to the main roster in WWE that the company lost their way with him, but he's already off to a stellar start in AEW now having qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.
Lee's ceiling for success in AEW is indeed limitless. Now the pressure is on for the follow-up to be equally excellent and for Khan to ensure he's a fixture toward the top of the card where he belongs.
Naomi Is Doing Some of Her Strongest Work Ever Right Now
It's safe to say Naomi has received more television time in the last six months during her heated feud with Sonya Deville than she has at any other point in her WWE career—and she's surely making the most of it.
She received her fair share of title shots in her early years on the main roster, but her awe inspiring athleticism and innovation in the ring was rarely showcase. Even after she became SmackDown Women's champion twice in 2017, she was hardly the focal point of the division and didn't have many memorable matches.
As repetitive as her rivalry with Deville has become, she's been able to adapt an all-new aggressive edge to her character. She's also been having her best bouts ever, starting with Deville on the pre-Royal Rumble SmackDown and again with Charlotte Flair on Friday's SmackDown.
Naomi took Flair to the limit in what turned out to be an outstanding affair. The outcome wasn't too much in doubt going in with Flair vs. Ronda Rousey already announced for WrestleMania 38, but that didn't stop the live crowd from buying into every exciting nearfall down the stretch.
All roads should lead to Naomi finally giving Deville her comeuppance in a one-on-one match at 'Mania. Now that she's reminded everyone of what she's capable of, she should be back in championship contention sooner rather than later.
Dolph Ziggler's Move to NXT 2.0 Could Benefit Both the Brand and His Own Career
Dolph Ziggler would have stuck out like a sore thumb in the "old" NXT and paled in comparison to the organically over and established stars the brand was doing such a good job of producing at the time.
With the show now being built around youth and inexperience, a Superstar such as Ziggler can actually be incredibly useful. That was evident during his debut on Tuesday's show when he engaged in a war of words with Bron Breakker and exchanged blows with Tommaso Ciampa.
The Showoff has been so badly booked on the main roster for so many years that nothing he'll ever do will shake the feeling that he's a stepping stone for practically everyone else. It's wise of WWE to embrace that by putting him on the one show where it makes sense for him to lose to the talent of tomorrow.
Breakker and Carmelo Hayes are well on their way to breaking out more than they already have, but they first need to beat credible competitors. Seasoned veterans are becoming hard to come by in NXT these days, but Ziggler is the perfect person to fill that void, have quality matches with the entire roster and elevate as many people as possible.
Above all else, NXT 2.0 needs some serious star power and, love him or loathe him, Ziggler is a notable name to many. He's someone whose absence from Raw and SmackDown won't make much of a difference and he'll be able to play a pivotal role on NXT instead.
Elimination Chamber Should Mark the Long-Awaited Return of Asuka
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship is all but guaranteed for WrestleMania 38 at this point. Thus, Belair outlasting everyone in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match to earn that title shot is just a formality.
That doesn't mean WWE can't have some fun with the Chamber, though. Several other stars will be involved as well and Rhea Ripley poses a legitimate threat to Belair's chances of winning. The mystery sixth woman shouldn't be counted out, either.
No one makes more sense to fill that spot than the returning Asuka.
The Empress of Tomorrow has been missing from WWE TV since July's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The latest update from Fightful Select (h/t James Holder of Inside the Ropes) suggested that she'll be back in the month of February, so it would honestly be surprising if that spot in the Chamber went to just about anyone else.
Asuka vs. Lynch has been done several times over the last three years and there's nothing to gain from revisiting that rivalry, but she should have a strong showing if she does indeed compete and re-establish herself as a dominant force in Raw's women's division.
The Time Has Come for Inner Circle to Go Their Separate Ways
Inner Circle has been one of AEW's biggest staples dating back to the very first episode of Dynamite in October 2019, but the faction ran its course a while back and would certainly benefit from being broken up.
Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz were all excellent people to have in Chris Jericho's corner during his entertaining reign as AEW World champion. Once that was over, no one seemed to benefit from Inner Circle as much as Jericho, at least until Guevara branched out and won the AEW TNT Championship on his own in September 2021.
Santana and Ortiz, on the other hand, have been completely overshadowed while with Jericho and have largely been booked like henchmen. Their tremendous promos this week on Dynamite proved that they are more than capable of flying solo and finding success, hence why their ties to Jericho should be severed on the sooner side.
It would be foolish for all of this tension to be teased and for the group to ultimately get back to being on the same page. If Santana and Ortiz are going to be aligned with anyone, Eddie Kingston would be a far more natural fit given their history dating back to their days in IMPACT Wrestling.
Inner Circle served its purpose for as long as it's lasted, but the time has come for the faction to meet its demise so everyone involved can move on to bigger and better things, specifically Santana and Ortiz.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.