Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 6 Early Events

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The most successful day for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics produced three different gold-medal stories.

Nathan Chen gained redemption from his tough Olympic debut, as he turned in a spectacular skate to finish off his gold medal in the men's figure skating competition.

Chloe Kim won her second straight gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe. She became the first woman to repeat as champion in the event that has been dominated by the Americans.

The American team of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld finished off the 24-hour run of success by winning the first-ever team competition in the aerials event.

The trio of golds added to the victory earned by Lindsey Jacobellis in the women's snowboard cross. The United States come into Thursday night's events with four gold medals, which is tied for the third most among participating nations in Beijing.

Medal Count Top 5

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Austria (4 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze) - 13

2. Norway (5 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze) - 12

3. Canada (1 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze) - 12

4. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) - 11

5. United States (4 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze) - 10

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 6 Medal Results

Alpine Skiing

Men's Combined

Gold: Johannes Strolz (Austria)

Silver: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)

Bronze: James Crawford (Canada)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's 10km Individual

Gold: Therese Johaug (Norway)

Silver: Kerttu Niskanen (Finland)

Bronze: Krista Parmakoski (Finland)

Figure Skating

Men's Singles

Gold: Nathan Chen (United States)

Silver: Yuma Kagiyama (Japan)

Bronze: Shoma Uno (Japan)

Freestyle Skiing

Mixed Team Aerials

Gold: United States

Silver: China

Bronze: Canada

Luge

Team Relay

Gold: Germany

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Latvia

Snowboarding

Men's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Alessandro Hammerle (Austria)

Silver: Eliot Grondin (Canada)

Bronze: Omar Visintin (Italy)

Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Chloe Kim (United States)

Silver: Queralt Castellet (Spain)

Bronze: Sena Tomita (Japan)

Speedskating

Women's 5000m

Gold: Irene Schouten (Netherlands)

Silver: Isabelle Weidemann (Canada)

Bronze: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)

Nathan Chen Captures Men's Figure Skating Gold

Nathan Chen can finally add an Olympic gold medal to his lengthy resume.

The three-time men's world champion in figure skating finished off his gold-medal performance with a stunning free-skate routine set to a handful of Elton John songs.

Chen's victory came four years after he suffered a disappointing short program that cost him a shot at a medal.

He rebounded in Beijing by delivering the best scores in the short program and t

“It means the world. I’m just so happy," Chen said, per the Associated Press' Dave Skretta.

Chen became the seventh American man to win the figure skating gold medal in the singles competitions. He is the first to do so since Evan Lysacek in 2010.

Chen will leave Beijing with two medals. He also took silver in the team competition. He skated in the short program portion of that event.

Chloe Kim Repeats In Women's Halfpipe

Chloe Kim began the day in Beijing with a repeat of her gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kim threw down a fantastic first run in the final round that garnered a score of 94 points.

None of the other competitors came close to matching Kim's score during the final two runs of the medal rounds.

Silver medalist Queralt Castellet of Spain was the only other athlete to produce a run with a score over 90 points.

After the first run, Kim was just happy that she landed all of the tricks. She admitted that a shaky practice run preceded the final, per USA Today's Rachel Axon.

“It just felt so inconsistent,” Kim said. “I was like, I don’t want to feel all this pressure of not being able to land my first safety run I just was so proud of myself.”

Kim extended the American dominance in the women's halfpipe to five wins in seven Olympics. She is the first athlete to repeat as the gold medalist.

Americans Win First-Ever Aerials Team Competition

The United States' run of gold medals extended into Thursday morning with the three-person aerials team.

Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won the first-ever team competition in the aerials discipline over China and Canada.

The Americans took the lead on the second of three jumps in the final round. Lillis netted a score of 135.00, which was significantly better than the 96.02 earned by China's Jia Zongyang.

China entered the four-team final with a six-point advantage over the United States. The host nation led the competition after the first of three individual jumps in the medal round.

Schoenefeld did not outscore his Chinese counterpart on the third jump, but their scores were close enough where the Americans did not relinquish the lead.

The United States have three medals from the freestyle skiing events so far. Jaelin Kauf won silver in the women's moguls and Colby Stevenson took silver in the men's big air.