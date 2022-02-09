Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams franchise hasn't won a Super Bowl title since the 1999 season. The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a championship, and their most recent Super Bowl appearance was in the 1988 campaign. It's a fresh matchup, so it wouldn't be surprising if that leads to big ratings for the NBC broadcast Sunday.

And companies have paid a ton of money in order to advertise during Super Bowl LVI. According to The Athletic's Bill Shea, the average price for a 30-second commercial this year is $6.5 million, which is up from last year's average of $5.5 million.

Shea also reported that some 30-second ad spots have been sold for as high as $7 million. Because of that investment, it's likely we will see plenty of advertisements from major brands.

As always, some commercials have already been released, so there's an idea of what to look for. And many of them will feature big-name stars.

Amazon will air an Alexa commercial featuring Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and actress Scarlett Johansson, who got married in 2020.

Doritos brought in rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth for its commercial. Meanwhile, Michelob Ultra will air an advertisement featuring a host of famous faces, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, actor Steve Buscemi and tennis icon Serena Williams.

There are plenty of other companies that have advertisements featuring big stars lined up. But there's always the potential for some surprises.

All in all, there should be plenty of entertaining commercials throughout the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, so you may not want to get up when there's a break in the game.