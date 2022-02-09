Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer Debuts

Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Updated Ad Info, Prop Bets and Movie Trailer DebutsFebruary 9, 2022
Last year, 96.4 million people tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. That huge number was down from recent years, as it was the lowest-watched Super Bowl since 2007, according to CNBC.
It doesn't matter which teams are playing. Millions of people watch the Super Bowl every year, even some who aren't interested in football. The final game of the NFL season is a spectacle comprising hours of coverage and a huge halftime show. And you can't forget about the commercials.
Because so many eyeballs are on televisions during the Super Bowl, networks charge a large amount of money for commercial spots. Companies pay the high price, and they then do whatever it takes to make their advertisements memorable, which usually leads to a lot of funny commercials.
Here's everything we know about the commercials for Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Updated Ad Info
The Los Angeles Rams franchise hasn't won a Super Bowl title since the 1999 season. The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a championship, and their most recent Super Bowl appearance was in the 1988 campaign. It's a fresh matchup, so it wouldn't be surprising if that leads to big ratings for the NBC broadcast Sunday.
And companies have paid a ton of money in order to advertise during Super Bowl LVI. According to The Athletic's Bill Shea, the average price for a 30-second commercial this year is $6.5 million, which is up from last year's average of $5.5 million.
Shea also reported that some 30-second ad spots have been sold for as high as $7 million. Because of that investment, it's likely we will see plenty of advertisements from major brands.
As always, some commercials have already been released, so there's an idea of what to look for. And many of them will feature big-name stars.
Amazon will air an Alexa commercial featuring Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and actress Scarlett Johansson, who got married in 2020.
Doritos brought in rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Charlie Puth for its commercial. Meanwhile, Michelob Ultra will air an advertisement featuring a host of famous faces, including former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, actor Steve Buscemi and tennis icon Serena Williams.
There are plenty of other companies that have advertisements featuring big stars lined up. But there's always the potential for some surprises.
All in all, there should be plenty of entertaining commercials throughout the Super Bowl LVI broadcast, so you may not want to get up when there's a break in the game.
Commercial Prop Bets
Commercial to Play 1st
Rakuten: -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
WeatherTech: -105
Commercial to Play 1st
Booking.com: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
Expedia Group: -180
Commercial to Play 1st
QuickBooks (Intuit): -160
Taco Bell: +120
Commercial to Play 1st
Hologic: -115
Monday.com: -115
Commercials to Feature a Dog
Over 6.5: +110
Under 6.5: -145
Via Bovada.
Movie Trailer Debuts
Another reason to keep your eyes on the TV during Super Bowl LVI commercial breaks? Trailers. Every year, there are always some big ad spots previewing highly anticipated movies and TV shows.
Not many have been confirmed, but Universal Pictures recently teased that there will be a trailer coming out during the game for Nope, the latest horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele.
Mark Ellis of Rotten Tomatoes recently spoke with Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports about potential movie trailers that could be shown during Super Bowl LVI, making some predictions. He believes there will be spots for Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Lightyear among the movies to be featured.
Top Gun: Maverick and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are two more movies slated to be released in 2022, so it wouldn't be surprising to see commercial spots for both of those during Super Bowl LVI.
While there isn't much information about the trailers likely to be shown during the big game, that has been the case in recent years. Expect to see a fair amount of trailers during Sunday's broadcast.