NFL Teams in the Best Position to Win the 2022 Offseason

NFL Teams in the Best Position to Win the 2022 OffseasonFebruary 10, 2022
Every NFL fanbase heads into free agency steeped in hope, and aspirations can quickly rise when a franchise "wins" the offseason. While making big moves on the open market and in the draft doesn't guarantee immediate success, the Cincinnati Bengals are a prime example of how winning the offseason can, in fact, provide exactly that.
In free agency, the Bengals added Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Larry Ogunjobi to a defense that ranked 26th in 2020. They then drafted two key offensive contributors in wideout Ja'Marr Chase and kicker Evan McPherson.
Partnering these additions with a healthy Joe Burrow proved to be a Super Bowl recipe for Cincinnati.
While we might not see another franchise parlay an active offseason into a Super Bowl berth in 2022, several are set to potentially win the offseason.
Here, we'll examine seven teams that have the draft capital, cap space and players under contract to significantly improve in the coming months—at least on paper. These franchises aren't guaranteed to get results or even to exhaust their offseason ammunition. However, they have the pieces to set a new high-water mark for hope heading into the 2022 season.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have a rare opportunity to win both the Super Bowl and the ensuing offseason. It will take work, though, as Cincinnati won't have a high first-round pick and is slated to see several key players hit the open market.
Impending Bengals free agents include Apple, Ogunjobi, tight end C.J. Uzomah and safety Jessie Bates III.
However, Cincinnati has the cap space to retain critical contributors and even improve areas such as the offensive line—Burrow was sacked a league-high 51 times in 2021. The Bengals are projected to have $55.8 million in cap space, fourth-most in the NFL.
While they won't have high draft slots, they do own all seven of their 2022 selections.
It's not unrealistic to think that Cincinnati's roster might be better in 2022 than it was this season.
Bolstering the line with a quality free agent such as guard Brandon Scherff or tackle Terron Armstead could quickly improve Cincinnati's lackluster pass protection. The Bengals could use further draft and cap capital to continue improving a defense that ranked 17th in points allowed this season.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are already off to a promising start in 2022. The team boasted the league's third-ranked scoring defense in 2021 but struggled offensively—the Broncos ranked 23rd in points scored. In theory, the hiring of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach will help bring balance to the roster.
The Broncos are also set to be players in free agency with a projected $40.4 million in cap space. They'll begin the draft with the ninth pick, and they aren't loaded with key impending free agents.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan, safety Kareem Jackson and right tackle Bobby Massie are arguably their most important players set to be unrestricted free agents.
Of course, everything will hinge on Denver's ability to land a quality starter at quarterback. Mike Klis of 9News told the Stokley and Zach Show (h/t Chad Jensen of FanNation) that the Broncos are willing to go after Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo on the trade market.
"The Broncos are looking at Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson. I think there's a 'Big Four.' Those two, with Rodgers being head-and-shoulders Plan A, Wilson Plan B, Garoppolo and Cousins in that next group, also," Klis said.
Denver has the capital to maintain and improve its roster, but if it can land Rodgers or Wilson, it will be the winner of the 2022 offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars probably won't experience a Bengals-like jump in 2022. However, they are poised to improve significantly.
Like Cincinnati, Jacksonville has a quarterback with generational potential in Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have paired him with an offensive coach in Doug Pederson. The next step will be surrounding Lawrence with a stronger supporting cast.
Jacksonville ranked 28th in points allowed and 32nd in points scored. Maintaining the current group shouldn't be much of a priority, and tackle Cam Robinson and guard Andrew Norwell might be the only impending free agents Jacksonville is eager to keep.
Improving the roster is doable. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick, which could be used on a pass-rusher such as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. If the Jags decide not to keep Robinson, Alabama tackle Evan Neal might also be an option at No. 1.
In free agency, the Jaguars will be armed with a projected $56.6 million in cap space. Jacksonville can afford to chase many of the top free agents, perhaps landing Lawrence a new top target in the form of Davante Adams or Chris Godwin.
Jacksonville can get better in a hurry, and if Lawrence makes a big second-year jump, the rest of the AFC South will be put on notice.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers could make a jump into Super Bowl contention in 2022. They won nine games this season and have their quarterback in Justin Herbert. Los Angeles has the 17th pick and a projected $57.5 million in cap space.
Only the Miami Dolphins are projected to have more money available heading into free agency.
Los Angeles' cap situation is big because key contributors such as wideout Mike Williams, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu are slated to hit the open market. Fortunately, the Chargers have the means to retain them and make other additions in free agency.
Seeing as how Los Angeles ranked fourth in total offense and 23rd in total defense, we can expect the Chargers to focus heavily on defense—after locking up or replacing Williams, of course.
The Chargers can afford top free agents such as pass-rusher Von Miller and cornerback J.C. Jackson when the market opens March 16. If they can further strengthen their defense in the draft—and they have all seven of their 2022 selections—they can be a more balanced, more formidable team.
L.A. was one of the more exciting squads in the NFL this season because of Herbert and the offense. On paper, it can be one of the best heading into 2022.
Miami Dolphins
For the Dolphins, 2022 success will depend heavily on new head coach Mike McDaniel's ability to get the most out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa was serviceable in 2021, going 7-5 as a starter and posting a 90.1 passer rating. However, the Alabama product is not on the level of elite AFC quarterbacks Burrow, Herbert, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
While Tagovailoa can only improve so much during the offseason, Miami can bolster his supporting cast significantly. The Dolphins are set to have the most cap space in the NFL at $64.7 million, and they'll have a first-round pick even after trading theirs to the Philadelphia Eagles when they moved up to draft Jaylen Waddle.
Miami owns the San Francisco 49ers' first-round selection at No. 29.
This team has won 19 games over the last two seasons. While a few valuable players—pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki and cornerback Justin Coleman—are slated to hit the market, Miami has the ammunition to reload and revitalize its roster.
As for Tagovailoa, adding a weapon such as Adams or running back Leonard Fournette in free agency might help the 2020 first-round pick join draft mates Burrow and Herbert as high-level starters.
New York Jets
The New York Jets have a ton of work to do to even become playoff hopefuls. They must improve a defense that ranked last in both yards and points allowed last season. They need to get more out of quarterback Zach Wilson, who finished his rookie campaign with a paltry passer rating of 69.7.
The good news for the Jets is that the tearing-down portion of their rebuild is over. Safety Marcus Maye is really the only impending free agent who should be a priority.
The better news is that the Jets are loaded with both cap space and draft capital.
New York is also set to make two selections in the first 10 picks (Nos. 4 and 10). Unlike the New York Giants—who also have two top-10 picks, the Jets can afford to be heavy players on the open market. With a projected $44.7 million in cap space, they only sit behind the Bengals, Broncos, Jaguars, Chargers and Dolphins in free-agent funds.
The Giants, for what it's worth, are projected to be $10.7 million over the cap.
The Jets have the capital to significantly improve both sides of the ball before the draft even begins. From Adams and Gesicki to Miller, Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney and Haason Reddick, no free agent should be truly off-limits for New York.
Philadelphia Eagles
While the Eagles won't have the same financial flexibility in free agency as the other teams on this list, they aren't completely strapped. Philadelphia is projected to have a solid $22.4 million in cap space available.
This should be enough room to retain a couple of cornerstone players—such as center Jason Kelce and safety Anthony Harris—in free agency while adding some new faces. What really puts Philadelphia in a good position, though, is its draft capital.
Thanks to trades with the Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, the Eagles are set to have three first-round picks in April. They have their own 19th overall selection plus Indy's No. 16 pick and Miami's No. 15 pick.
This means the Eagles should be able to add at least three exciting early contributors. Philadelphia also has its picks in the second, third and fourth rounds plus three fifth-round selections.
The Eagles won nine games and made the playoffs in 2021 while ranking 10th in total defense and 14th in total offense. If they draft well and have an efficient foray into free agency, don't be surprised if the Eagles are among the NFCs trendy Super Bowl picks by August.
Cap and contract information via Spotrac.