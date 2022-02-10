NFL Teams in the Best Position to Win the 2022 Offseason

0 of 7

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press

Every NFL fanbase heads into free agency steeped in hope, and aspirations can quickly rise when a franchise "wins" the offseason. While making big moves on the open market and in the draft doesn't guarantee immediate success, the Cincinnati Bengals are a prime example of how winning the offseason can, in fact, provide exactly that.

In free agency, the Bengals added Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Larry Ogunjobi to a defense that ranked 26th in 2020. They then drafted two key offensive contributors in wideout Ja'Marr Chase and kicker Evan McPherson.

Partnering these additions with a healthy Joe Burrow proved to be a Super Bowl recipe for Cincinnati.

While we might not see another franchise parlay an active offseason into a Super Bowl berth in 2022, several are set to potentially win the offseason.

Here, we'll examine seven teams that have the draft capital, cap space and players under contract to significantly improve in the coming months—at least on paper. These franchises aren't guaranteed to get results or even to exhaust their offseason ammunition. However, they have the pieces to set a new high-water mark for hope heading into the 2022 season.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.