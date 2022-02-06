Pro Bowl 2022 Rosters, Jerseys, Odds and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

There's one meaningful game left in the 2021 NFL season, and it's Super Bowl LVI. Sunday's Pro Bowl is more of a celebration than an intense competition. It's still likely to be a heck of a lot of fun, though.

Last year's Pro Bowl was a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the classic AFC-NFC showdown is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As is usually the case, several Pro Bowl nominees opted out of the game because of injury or for personal reasons. Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, of course, have another reason to skip the game: they will contest the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Plenty of stars will be on the field, though, including Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Deebo Samuel, Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook.

A full roster breakdown can be found here.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Line: AFC -1.5

Over/Under: 64.5

Pro Bowl Jerseys

The NFL changes its Pro Bowl uniforms from year to year, which adds a fun element to each game. The AFC jersey usually features a variation of red, while the NFC sports blue, though there have been exceptions.

A year after Nike took over as the NFL's outfitter, for example, the theme of the AFC and NFC uniforms was neon. This year, though, it's back to a streamlined and classic look for both conferences.

Preview and Predictions

The Pro Bowl will be a conference clash for the fifth time since the league implemented a draft format from 2014 to 2016. While that aspect of the game will be familiar, the NFL is testing out a novel idea in place of kickoffs.

From NFL.com:

"The winner of the opening coin toss will instead have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field while designating direction, or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. Regardless of which privilege is chosen, the team determining the spot must announce the starting field position before the other team can decide whether to play offense or defense. The loser of the toss will have first choice between the two privileges to begin the second half."

Between "kickoff" plays, we're likely to see a lot of what we've seen in past years from the Pro Bowl: plenty of offense and only the occasional big defensive stop. Players aren't looking to get injured during an exhibition.

Because of this, we can expect quarterbacks like Mahomes, Herbert, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray to be stars of the show.

However, the prediction here is that a quarterback won't be named offensive MVP. Since the quarterbacks rotate, we may see a star pass-catcher like Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce or Samuel take the award instead.

Quarterbacks were named offensive MVPs in both 2019 and 2020. Tight Ends took the award the two previous years. Given Samuel's ability to dominate as a receiver and as a runner, it would be anything but a surprise to see him named MVP.

Expect running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb to put on a show too. Both are physical ball-carriers, and with players reluctant to hit hard defensively, bringing them down is going to be a problem.

Chubb may have extra motivation too after losing to linebacker Micah Parsons in the NFL's Fastest Man race.

Because of backs like Chubb and Taylor—and because all three initial QB selections will be in the game, while both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers pulled out for the NFC—the AFC stands a great chance of winning its fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Expect a clutch play or two to help the AFC pull ahead late.

Score Prediction: AFC 33, NFC 30

