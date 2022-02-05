Pro Bowl 2022: AFC vs. NFC Rosters and Players to Watch

Pro Bowl 2022: AFC vs. NFC Rosters and Players to WatchFebruary 5, 2022
Every NFL player hopes their season ends by playing in the Super Bowl. However, only two teams make it that far each year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, as the other 30 teams in the league all fell short.
But not every player who missed the Super Bowl has appeared in his final game of the 2021 season. The Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and some of the NFL's top stars will be playing in the annual All-Star exhibition matchup.
While these players would rather be preparing for the Super Bowl this weekend, it's still a great honor to be recognized by receiving an invitation to the Pro Bowl, which is taking place in Las Vegas for the first time.
Here are the full rosters for the AFC and NFC for the 2022 Pro Bowl, followed by a closer look at some of the top players to watch in this year's game.
AFC Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert*, Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Mac Jones, New England Patriots (replacement)
Running Backs: Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts; Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers: Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase*, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement); Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement)
Tight Ends: Mark Andrews*, Baltimore Ravens; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Tackles: Rashawn Slater*, Los Angeles Chargers; Orlando Brown*, Kansas City Chiefs; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive Guards: Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts (injured); Joel Bitonio*, Cleveland Browns; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
Centers: Corey Linsley*, Los Angeles Chargers; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Defense
Defensive Ends: Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby*, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl)
Interior Linemen: DeForest Buckner*, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs (injured); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
Outside Linebackers: T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
Inside Linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson*, New England Patriots; Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Safeties: Kevin Byard*, Tennessee Titans; Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Return Specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
*Indicates starter
NFC Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers*, Green Bay Packers (injured); Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retired); Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals; Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replacement); Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; James Conner, Arizona Cardinals; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers: Cooper Kupp*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Davante Adams*, Green Bay Packers (injured); Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)
Tight Ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Tackles: Trent Williams*, San Francisco 49ers (injured); Tristan Wirfs*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured); Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injured); Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replacement); D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (replacement); Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (replacement)
Offensive Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys (injured); Brandon Scherff*, Washington Commanders (injured); Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions (replacement); Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles (injured); Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
Defense
Defensive Ends: Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (injured); Brian Burns*, Carolina Panthers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Jonathan Allen*, Washington Commanders; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injured); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement); Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Robert Quinn*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebackers: Micah Parsons*, Dallas Cowboys; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs*, Dallas Cowboys; Jalen Ramsey*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers (replacement)
Safeties: Quandre Diggs*, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
Kicker: Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)
Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Long Snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
Return Specialist: Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
Special Teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
*Indicates starter
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Over his first two seasons in the NFL, Justin Herbert has emerged as one of the league's top young quarterbacks. He had an impressive 2021 season for the Chargers, as he passed for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.
Herbert helped guide Los Angeles to a 9-8 record, but that wasn't quite enough for it to get into the playoffs. So he hasn't played in a game since Week 18 of the regular season. However, he'll get one more opportunity to showcase his impressive QB skill set in the Pro Bowl.
Not only did Herbert get selected to the Pro Bowl, but he became the first Chargers quarterback to be named a starter since Dan Fouts in 1983.
"I was always a big Dan Fouts fan, so that's really cool to hear," Herbert said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "We'll text from time to time. Just a great guy, and I got to learn a bunch from him."
It should be exciting to see how Herbert fares playing on an AFC offense filled with the conference's top playmakers around him. It may be an exhibition matchup, but he's likely going to air it out and potentially put up more strong numbers.
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers came up one win short of reaching the Super Bowl, as they lost to the Rams in last week's NFC Championship Game. But Deebo Samuel did everything he could to try to power San Francisco to a title, as he served in a versatile role on its offense.
During the regular season, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight TDs. In the playoffs, Samuel had one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown over the 49ers' three games.
Samuel may not be playing in the Super Bowl, but he's going to be suiting up for the NFC in the Pro Bowl. And perhaps he'll do a bit of everything for the team's offense, considering he has such an impressive skill set, which led to his terrific season.
There's always plenty of offense in the Pro Bowl, so don't be surprised if Samuel puts up some impressive numbers and gets into the end zone (potentially more than once). It should be entertaining to see what he can do and how many ways he can contribute.
Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs may not have been the best coverage cornerback in the NFL during the 2021 season, but he wasn't afraid to take big-play risks. That's how he ended up with a league-high 11 interceptions and a pair of defensive touchdowns over 16 games for the Cowboys.
It also earned Diggs his first career Pro Bowl selection. By getting invited to Las Vegas, the 23-year-old will now get an opportunity to go head-to-head with his brother (Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs) for the first time in their NFL careers.
In the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown earlier this week, Diggs earned some bragging rights over his brother. He won the inaugural Best Catch competition, and he was the only non-wide receiver in the four-man field, which included Stefon.
Hopefully, we'll get to see the Diggs brothers matched up against each other in Sunday's game. If that happens, it's possible Trevon could again the best of Stefon, especially if he can jump a route and make the type of big play he made throughout the season.