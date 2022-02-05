Pro Bowl 2022: AFC vs. NFC Rosters and Players to Watch

0 of 5

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Every NFL player hopes their season ends by playing in the Super Bowl. However, only two teams make it that far each year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, as the other 30 teams in the league all fell short.

But not every player who missed the Super Bowl has appeared in his final game of the 2021 season. The Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and some of the NFL's top stars will be playing in the annual All-Star exhibition matchup.

While these players would rather be preparing for the Super Bowl this weekend, it's still a great honor to be recognized by receiving an invitation to the Pro Bowl, which is taking place in Las Vegas for the first time.

Here are the full rosters for the AFC and NFC for the 2022 Pro Bowl, followed by a closer look at some of the top players to watch in this year's game.