1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before the DeadlineFebruary 7, 2022
1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before the Deadline
We're just (checks calendar) days away from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, meaning we could see some huge roster shake-ups as teams prepare for a playoff push or sell off some veterans to continue their rebuilds.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers already kick-started trade season, with the Blazers giving trading Norman Powell to L.A. in a five-player deal. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers joined the party, with Caris LeVert joining the Cavs in a pick-based swap.
From a potential New York Knicks-Sacramento Kings blockbuster to teams just trying to duck the luxury tax, these are some last-minute trade ideas for all 30 NBA franchises.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG Gary Harris
Orlando Magic Receive: PF Danilo Gallinari, 2023 second-round pick
The Hawks could desperately use another wing stopper for a team that ranks just 27th in total defense this season. Trae Young, as magnificent as he is as a scorer and shot creator, is still one of the worst defenders in the NBA and needs to be surrounded by players who can cover for his deficiencies.
Harris has become somewhat of a forgotten talent after being sent to Orlando at the trade deadline last year in the Aaron Gordon deal, but he has worked himself back to being a reliable three-and-D option on the wing.
Averaging 11.8 points per game and hitting 40.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, the 27-year-old would be a perfect low-cost fit next to Young.
Orlando should be looking to get something for Harris before he likely leaves in free agency this summer, and his current contract matches up almost dollar for dollar with that of Gallinari.
The Magic would get Atlanta's second-rounder next year and can choose to keep Gallinari as a floor-spacing power forward for their young guards in 2022-23 or opt for some extra cap space instead. Just $5 million of his $21.5 million contract for next year is guaranteed.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: F Harrison Barnes, C Alex Len
Sacramento Kings Receive: F/C Al Horford, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected)
Boston has played much better as of late but should still be on the lookout for some shooters at the deadline.
The Celtics rank just 22nd in catch-and-shoot three-point percentage (35.2) and need more floor-spacers for guys like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to kick the ball out to.
Barnes is hitting 43.6 percent of his threes off the catch (40.7 percent overall) and averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Kings this season. He can play either forward position and could mix and match defensively with Tatum in the frontcourt. Len would give Boston some big-man depth after losing Horford, and the move would also cut $2.9 million off Boston's payroll, dropping them below the luxury tax.
Horford would likely become the Kings' starting power forward next to Richaun Holmes and give Sacramento a playoff-tested veteran in the locker room. The 35-year-old is still productive (10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks a game) and is a better passer than Barnes, even if he's not as accurate from deep.
Sacramento could keep its playoff hopes alive now with Horford and collect an extra first-round pick in the 2022 draft in the process.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: 2028 second-round pick
Chicago Bulls Receive: PF Paul Millsap, 2028 second-round pick
Millsap is a buyout candidate, although the Nets should prefer to trade the 36-year-old to get his $2.6 million deal cleanly off their books and reduce their $110.4 million luxury-tax bill.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Nets and Millsap "have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution." He also noted that the Bulls and Golden State Warriors were the other two teams Millsap considered signing with last offseason.
The Bulls can absorb Millsap's salary into their $5 million trade exception and still stay under the luxury-tax line. With Patrick Williams lost for the year following wrist surgery, Chicago could use the frontcourt depth and another veteran to help in their championship pursuit.
Because the Bulls have to send something back in return, the two teams can simply swap future second-round picks.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Mason Plumlee, C Kai Jones, 2023 second-round pick (via Boston Celtics), 2024 second-round pick (via Boston Celtics)
It's no secret the Hornets could use an upgrade at center, as Plumlee will get pushed around trying to guard players like Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen or Nikola Vucevic in a playoff series. Jones, 21, has a lot of potential, but he's not ready to play major minutes in a rotation yet either.
Getting Poeltl from the Spurs would be huge. The 7'1", 245-pound center plays strong defense, rebounds and is averaging a career-high 13.3 points per game. At age 26, he's on a terrific contract with just $9.4 million owed to him in 2022-23. Poeltl would instantly upgrade the defense and match up better with the East's premier big men.
San Antonio can afford to wait on Jones' potential (he was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Texas). Plumlee gives the Spurs a useful veteran to keep the seat warm, and a pair of second-round picks aids in the rebuild. With Zach Collins now back healthy, the Spurs can afford to part with Poeltl.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: PG Dennis Schroder, C Bruno Fernando
Boston Celtics Receive: SF Troy Brown Jr., 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
This proposal comes via some intel from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, who mentioned a Schroder-Brown swap as a possibility:
"In other Celtics discussions, Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson. A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league, while the [Utah] Jazz have been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Richardson."
Chicago could use another ball-handler with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso both likely sidelined until sometime in March—Schroder (14.3 points, 4.4 assists per game) looks like an affordable short-term option.
Including Fernando in the deal for Brown and picks would get the Celtics under the luxury-tax line while keeping Chicago out of it as well.
The Bulls don't have a second-round pick to trade until 2026, so they can throw in an additional second to Boston for the wait.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Robin Lopez
Orlando Magic Receive: PG Kevin Pangos, C Ed Davis, 2026 second-round pick
With the Cavs already trading for Caris LeVert (who was the original target listed here) to satisfy their playmaking need, Cleveland's next order of business should be opening up a roster spot to convert Brandon Goodwin's two-way deal into a standard contract so he's playoff eligible.
The Cavaliers bring in Lopez to be the backup center behind Jarrett Allen, a playoff-tested veteran who's terrific in the locker room. He's more capable of handling big minutes than Davis if needed at this stage in their respective careers as well.
This two-for-one opens up the roster spot for Goodwin, who had jumped Pangos in the rotation as a backup point guard.
The rebuilding Magic add another draft pick to their collection and get to decide if they want to keep Davis and Pangos as veteran presences or let them try to join a new team.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: PG Kemba Walker, G/F Evan Fournier
New York Knicks Receive: C Dwight Powell, SG Sterling Brown, 2022 second-round pick
For a Mavs team that's sported a top-five defense this season, it's time to add some offensive weapons around Luka Doncic.
With Tim Hardaway Jr. now sidelined following surgery to correct a broken foot, Dallas should be interested in providing the Knicks with some salary relief and draft equity by taking on both Walker and Fournier.
The Mavs can absorb Walker into their $10.8 million trade exception, giving this roster a third playmaker outside Doncic and Jalen Brunson. He'd be a good sixth man, able to step in and run the offense while knocking down threes at a high level. If Brunson leaves as a free agent this offseason, Walker will still be back on an expiring $9.2 million deal.
Fournier is owed $36.9 million over the next two years with a $19 million team option for 2024-25. Following a slow start to his Knicks tenure, the 29-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and shooting 48.2 percent from three over his last 14 games. With Hardaway out, Fournier gives Dallas another shot-maker on the wing.
This is essentially a salary dump for the Knicks, who save $11.7 million this season and get a good veteran center in Powell—one they may need with Mitchell Robinson hitting free agency this summer. With Fournier out, Cam Reddish now has a runway to becoming the team's starting small forward.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: C Derrick Favors
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PF JaMychal Green, PG Facundo Campazzo, 2025 second-round pick
The Nuggets should be looking to move on from Green, who hasn't been good this season and is owed $8.7 million next year. Getting a veteran center to back up Nikola Jokic, preferably one with postseason experience, would help with a playoff push.
Favors, 30, should be thrilled with a move from a tanking Thunder team to a championship contender (when healthy) in Denver. He's still a good rim protector, holding opponents to 57.8 percent shooting at the basket. The Nuggets rank 28th as a team, allowing opposing teams to make 67.6 percent of their shots at the rim.
OKC actually shaves a little money off the 2022-23 books, as Campazzo is on an expiring $3.2 million contract. The Thunder have no need for Green or Campazzo, so this move is done to collect yet another pick and open up additional cap space.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: F/C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: G/F Hamidou Diallo, 2022 second-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets), 2024 second-round pick (via Sacramento Kings)
After a trade for Bol Bol was accepted but later fell through because of a failed physical, the Pistons should pursue another young, athletic center.
Bamba is on the final year of his rookie deal, meaning the Pistons could use the final few months to see how he fits before getting the rights to match any offers the 23-year-old receives in restricted free agency.
Detroit could use Bamba and Isaiah Stewart as a two-headed monster at center or play them next to each other with the former's three-point shooting ability.
If Orlando has hesitations about paying Bamba with Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac already on extensions, flipping him for wing help and picks makes sense.
Diallo, 23, is averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per night. A poor outside shooter, Diallo uses his athleticism to fuel his scoring and could become Orlando's new sixth man should the Magic trade Terrence Ross at the deadline. The Magic pick up a pair of second-rounders here as well.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: F Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F Moses Moody
Warriors fans may come out in full force with pitchforks and torches at the suggestion of trading one of their young pieces, but seeing Williams in action will quickly make them realize this would be an incredible trade for a title push.
Moody, 19, has the size and skill set to be really good in a few years, but he's just not going to get an opportunity to develop on a healthy Warriors team. With Klay Thompson back and Jordan Poole looking like one of the NBA's best sixth men, Moody (3.2 points on 29.6 percent shooting from three) is going to have to wait his turn.
Williams, on the other hand, is versatile enough to find big minutes immediately as a three-and-D forward. At 6'6" and 210 pounds, he can stick to anyone from shooting guards to power forwards, all while shooting 40.9 percent from three over the past two years. The title window is once again open for the Warriors, who could use Williams' defense and outside shooting in their rotation. Golden State also gets $1.5 million closer to the tax line.
While the Thunder would love to get a player like Jonathan Kuminga or James Wiseman to help their rebuild, Moody gives them a long, athletic shot-maker on the perimeter next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Williams would be solid for a contender, while Moody could play big minutes immediately in OKC.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: PF Rui Hachimura, G Aaron Holiday
Washington Wizards Receive: PG D.J. Augustin, 2023 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)
Houston should be taking calls on Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and others, all while canvassing the league for additional young talent.
Hachimura, 23, was the No. 9 overall pick in 2019 but has since lost his starting job in Washington with the emergence of Kyle Kuzma. He could thrive in a new role in Houston and become the team's franchise power forward with his athleticism and scoring ability. Holiday, 25, gives Houston another ball-handler in the backcourt with Augustin on his way out.
Houston owns three first-round picks in 2023 (its own plus ones from the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets), so giving up the one projected to be the worst is safe compensation.
If Hachimura doesn't have a pathway to becoming a star in Washington, moving him for a first-rounder gives the Wizards more flexibility going forward. Augustin, who's shooting 40.6 percent from three this season, gives them another veteran playmaker with Spencer Dinwiddie possibly on the move.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Joe Harris, C Nic Claxton, 2026 second-round pick
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Myles Turner
If the Pacers are willing to move some of their veterans but want to get back to being competitive by next year, this trade would satisfy both areas.
Harris is currently sidelined after ankle surgery and may even need a second procedure before he can return. The Pacers could shut him down for the season, collect a higher pick as they fall down the standings and still have Harris for two more years at $39 million.
He's an elite three-point shooter (45.8 percent over the past four years, leading the NBA twice) and has put up 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists over that span. Harris would thrive as a floor-space in a starting lineup with Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte.
Claxton, 22, has terrific defensive potential and could compete for the starting job in Indiana with Turner gone. The Pacers also get a future second-round pick from Brooklyn.
The Nets need immediate help and waiting for Harris to return (which may not be this season) potentially wastes what could be Kevin Durant and James Harden's final year together. Turner anchors the defense and gives Brooklyn open driving lanes with his three-point shooting ability.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Jonas Valanciunas
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: C Serge Ibaka, G/F Luke Kennard, 2022 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick
With the recent additions of Norman Powell and Robert Covington, the Clippers look to be buyers at the deadline, even if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can't return from injury this season.
The current center rotation in Los Angeles of Ivica Zubac, Ibaka and Isaiah Hartenstein is fine, but Valanciunas is a far superior offensive option who the Clippers need with their top-two scorers currently out. He's also under contract for the next two seasons, so trading for the 29-year-old big man wouldn't just be a rental.
Averaging 18.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and hitting 40.0 percent of his three-pointers this season, Valanciunas can feast from inside or out. This move also saves the Clippers $9 million, taking them from $35.7 million into the luxury tax down to $26.7 million, which translates to a huge decrease in the overall bill.
Ibaka gives the Pelicans a veteran center to help them chase a play-in spot with, and Kennard (43.4 percent from three) is brought in to address the lack of outside shooting (32.8 percent as a team, 27th in the NBA). New Orleans also gets a pair of second-rounders, starting this summer.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Justin Holiday
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Kent Bazemore, C DeAndre Jordan, 2023 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
The Lakers are extremely limited in the moves they can make at the deadline.
No one is trading for Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker looks like one of the worst three-point shooters in the NBA, and Los Angeles can't send out a first-round pick until 2027.
Instead, the Lakers need to be eyeing veterans who can defend and space the floor, ones who fit in next to ball-needy stars and don't make a ton of money.
Holiday would be a perfect fit, as he's making $6 million this season and $6.3 million next year. At 6'6", he's a perfect switchable defender who's shooting 38.0 percent from three this season.
The Lakers would need to send out two minimum-salary players to make the money work, which also opens up an extra roster spot for the buyout market.
Indiana can choose to keep Bazemore and Jordan or buy them out immediately. This deal is about collecting a pair of second-round picks and saving $6.3 million in cap space going into the summer.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SF Terrence Ross
Orlando Magic Receive: G/F Jarrett Culver, SG John Konchar, 2022 first-round pick (top-20 protected)
Memphis shouldn't do anything drastic at the deadline, as the chemistry on this team is unbelievable at the moment.
Ross would be a safe target, giving the Grizzlies a veteran scorer off the bench, one who can create offense for himself. Culver and Konchar aren't significant parts of the regular rotation, and Memphis owns three first-round picks this summer. Putting a heavy protection on their own gives the Grizz some insurance in case of injuries or overall poor play.
The Magic should be satisfied with a late first-rounder for Ross, who doesn't fit the team's rebuild. They get to take a look at Culver, 22, before he hits free agency this summer. The 6'6" wing was the sixth overall pick in the draft in 2019 and could see more opportunity on a young Orlando roster.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: F Jerami Grant
Detroit Pistons Receive: SF Duncan Robinson, G/F Max Strus, C Omer Yurtseven
With five teams all within two games of each other at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Heat could go for a knockout punch by adding Grant.
The 27-year-old wing is a dynamic scorer and a versatile defender who should fit in well with a championship-hungry group. A starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Grant, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo would be nearly impossible to score on given its toughness and switchability.
Trading for Grant means other potentially interested teams like the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors would miss out as well.
Detroit gets a proven floor-spacer in Robinson, someone who makes life easier for Cade Cunningham to operate. Strus, 25, is averaging 17.9 points on 44.6 percent from three in his nine starts this season, and Yurtseven, 23, put up 13.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals on 54.5 percent shooting in his 10 starts. Both would get a bigger opportunity with the Pistons.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: C Mike Muscala
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F Rodney Hood, F Semi Ojeleye, 2022 second-round pick
The Bucks should be hunting for another big man while Brook Lopez recovers from back surgery, preferably one who can space the floor next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Muscala is seventh in the NBA in three-point shooting this season (42.9 percent), giving Milwaukee an elite stretch option in its frontcourt. At $3.5 million, he's easy to match salaries with, keeping the Bucks' core intact.
Finding a few minimum-salary guys to send back in Hood and Ojeleye would work, as they aren't needed pieces to this Milwaukee roster. The Thunder would likely buy out both right away, letting them try to latch on to a contender.
In the end, the Thunder are simply interested in acquiring draft equity and get the Bucks' second-rounder this summer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics Receive: G Patrick Beverley, F Jaden McDaniels
The Timberwolves have thrived with Beverley in their starting lineup this season. Moving him for an even bigger, better overall defender and playmaker who's under contract through 2025-26 would theoretically be an even greater step forward.
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes:
"Before Patrick Beverley reaches free agency, Minnesota is exploring trade avenues involving its veteran point guard in addition to the Timberwolves' conversations regarding Malik Beasley. Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a recent target for Minnesota who would fill Beverley's integral role in the Wolves' starting lineup."
Putting an elite defender in a backcourt with Anthony Edwards, one of the game's best young offensive talents, is an exciting pairing.
Beverley fills most of what Smart did for Boston and has been a better outside shooter for his career. McDaniels, 21, is already a good defender who can play either forward position and stretch the floor. The Celtics can mix and match him in the frontcourt with Jayson Tatum, with Boston also opening up nearly $14 million in cap space this summer.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: SG CJ McCollum, SG Ben McLemore
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G/F Josh Hart, C Jaxson Hayes, G Tomas Satoransky
Why would a young Pelicans team want a 30-year-old McCollum who's owed $100 million over the next three years? After years of failing to break through, David Griffin's job may depend on winning now.
The Pelicans have "registered interest" in McCollum, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, and he'd give them a dynamic scorer and playmaker in the backcourt next to Devonte' Graham. When Zion Williamson returns from a foot injury, the combo of him, McCollum and Brandon Ingram would be one of the best offensive trios in the league.
McLemore (38.8 percent from three) would be a nice pickup for a New Orleans team that ranks near the bottom of the league in outside shooting this season.
The Blazers seem more interested in roster flexibility and saving money rather than winning, so moving McCollum and his hefty contract would fall in line with that idea.
Hart, 26, is a solid-two way wing who's really improved his passing and has always been an excellent rebounder. Hayes, 21, gives Portland some depth at center should the Blazers trade Jusuf Nurkic or if he leaves in free agency, and Satoransky provides the Blazers with another ball-handler (on an expiring $10 million deal) with McCollum gone.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: PG De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Julius Randle, PG Kemba Walker, 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)
The Knicks desperately need a point guard. Fox could use a change of scenery to kickstart his career. The salary is there to match. It's time to make a deal.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed a Fox-to-New York framework on The Hoop Collective podcast.
"This has been reported elsewhere, but I've heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De'Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap is Julius Randle."
Swapping Fox straight up for Randle, who's struggled with his efficiency after signing a four-year, $117 million extension, wouldn't be enough for Sacramento.
The Kings should rightfully ask for New York's first-rounder this season, one with little-to-no protection. Kemba Walker helps keep the Kings in the play-in hunt and provides Tyrese Haliburton with a veteran to lean on. Randle, the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, is averaging 18.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists yet is making just 41.6 percent of his shots overall.
The Knicks should be delighted with their new young core of Fox, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley and others, even if it doesn't result in immediate wins. Getting off Randle and Walker's contracts is worth throwing in the 2022 first if it brings Fox in return.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Ty Jerome, 2022 second-round pick
There doesn't appear to be a pathway for Hayes to earn a starting job in New Orleans, as the Pelicans placed veterans (Derrick Favors, Steven Adams, Jonas Valanciunas) in front of him the past three years. Valanciunas recently signed a two-year extension as well.
If Hayes becomes available, the Thunder should pounce on the 2019 No. 8 overall pick and Oklahoma native.
In need of young frontcourt talent, OKC would give Hayes a far bigger opportunity. He's averaging 18.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per 36 minutes this season while shooting 62.7 percent overall.
In a rare move, the Thunder would actually be sending a pick out instead of receiving one: their own 2022 second-rounder to New Orleans along with some guard depth with Jerome.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: C Precious Achiuwa, PG Goran Dragic, 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Toronto Raptors Receive: SF Terrence Ross, C Robin Lopez
As one of the few sellers at the deadline, the Magic should be looking to see who offers a first-round pick for Ross. A lottery-protected one from Toronto would do the trick.
Orlando could also use Achiuwa, a 22-year-old big who could eat up the minutes left over by Lopez. He's an active scorer and rebounder who's improved his outside shooting from his rookie season. Dragic likely wouldn't play a minute for the Magic, who would buy him out and let the veteran point guard join a contender.
Toronto needs some bench help to reduce the workload on its starters, and Ross should feel right at home with his return to the Raptors as a sixth man.
Lopez gives the Raptors frontcourt some more size and a veteran with playoff experience.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Spencer Dinwiddie, G/F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Deni Avdija, SF Corey Kispert, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
Washington Wizards Receive: PG Ben Simmons, F Charles Bassey, F/C Paul Reed
Will the 76ers trade Simmons for a collection of good role players, prospects and picks? Probably not.
Should they? At this point, absolutely.
A 31-21 Philly team suddenly gets a surge of talent and trade assets to play with for its championship push. Dinwiddie gives the team another ball-handler in the backcourt, and Caldwell-Pope's three-and-D play and title experience will be needed. Avdija and Kispert were first-round picks each of the past two years, and two additional firsts give the 76ers some serious trade ammo.
Simmons would be a perfect point guard next to Bradley Beal, using his playmaking ability to set up the dynamic scorer while covering for his defensive shortcomings with his 6'11", 240-pound frame.
Washington would still have Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans in its rotation with what's now become one of the best backcourts in the NBA.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: G/F Josh Hart
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: F/C Jalen Smith, F/C Dario Saric, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
The Suns don't need much at the deadline, not with a 42-10 record overall.
If anything, general manager James Jones should only look to beef up the bench with a veteran who can play a number of roles and defend.
Hart is the perfect sixth man with his ability to score, rebound, make plays for others and switch on multiple positions. He's averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals for the Pelicans this year.
New Orleans gets to take a look at Smith, who was the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 and could get a run with Zion Williamson still out. Saric is recovering from a torn ACL but should be back as a helpful rotation piece next season, and a future first-rounder from Phoenix should seal the deal.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: C Mason Plumlee, 2023 second-round pick (via Boston Celtics)
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Jusuf Nurkic
Portland already traded one veteran who was set to hit free agency in Robert Covington. Don't be surprised if Nurkic is next.
The Hornets, a team that needs a center upgrade as it prepares for a likely playoff run, make sense as a trade partner. Nurkic is a talented scorer, rebounder and passer who can do the dirty work needed for Charlotte to win. He's not a strong defender but can make up for it with his offensive play.
Plumlee is probably best suited as a backup center now, but he gives the Blazers a chance to compete while they get a future second in return for Nurkic, who could leave for nothing in a few months.
The (mini) rebuild in Portland continues.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: F Josh Jackson, PF Trey Lyles
Detroit Pistons Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III
The Kings could swing for the fences at the deadline or look for some smart, low-cost moves instead.
This is the latter.
A divorce between Bagley and the Kings seems inevitable as he hits restricted free agency this summer, meaning Sacramento should be on the lookout for a trade partner now.
Jackson, 24, is an athletic 6'8" wing scorer who the Kings could use. He hasn't played as much this season in Detroit with the emergence of Cade Cunningham yet could see a larger role in Sacramento. Lyles, 26, is averaging a career-high 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in his 19.5 minutes.
For the Pistons, this is a chance to see how Bagley performs in a new situation for a few months before he hits free agency. If he at least looks like a rotation big, Detroit can match any offer he receives.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: 2022 second-round pick (via Utah Jazz)
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: F/C Thaddeus Young
Young hasn't gotten much run off the Spurs bench after he was included in the DeMar DeRozan trade, and San Antonio should look to move the veteran big man before he hits free agency this summer.
The Pelicans possess a trade exception large enough to absorb Young's $14.1 million salary, actually opening up $6.2 million in cap space for San Antonio already. The Pelicans would still be $7.1 million under the luxury-tax line, giving them frontcourt depth in case Zion Williamson can't return this season as they chase the play-in tournament.
The Spurs collect an extra second-round pick this season and move Young to a team that seems more interested in winning at the moment.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: G/F Alec Burks, C Nerlens Noel
New York Knicks Receive: PG Goran Dragic, C Precious Achiuwa, 2023 second-round pick
Could we see a small fire sale in New York at the deadline?
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes:
"New York is looking to free playing time for Cam Reddish in Tom Thibodeau's rotation after acquiring the Duke product from Atlanta for a first-round pick. Each of Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Kemba Walker is considered available."
The Raptors should be interested in improving their bench for a playoff run, with Noel and Burks each capable of playing an important rotation role.
Burks is a 6'6" wing who fits Toronto's model of having big athletes who can guard multiple positions, while Noel is an elite rim protector who can also switch onto the perimeter.
New York gets some point guard help with Dragic, a promising young center in Achiuwa and a future second-round pick. Moving Burks opens up a spot for Reddish in the rotation, and the Knicks get some extra cap space this summer with Dragic's expiring $19.4 million deal.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: F Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G/F Joe Ingles, C Udoka Azubuike, F Elijah Hughes, 2022 second-round pick (via Memphis Grizzlies)
Improve your wing defense while also nearly eliminating your luxury-tax bill? Talk about a dream trade-deadline scenario for Utah.
Williams should be on every cash-strapped contender's list given his $2 million salary and three-and-D ability. This includes Utah, which is currently $16.3 million over the tax line.
OKC still has significant cap space and has yet to hit the salary floor, meaning the Thunder can absorb some big deals and still be well below the luxury tax. Moving Ingles (who's out for the season with a torn ACL), Azubuike and Hughes to the Thunder would drop Utah to just $1.6 million over the tax line, meaning another minor deal could get the Jazz out of it entirely.
The Thunder would have little use for Ingles, but Azubuike and Hughes are two young players with upside, and getting an extra second-round pick this summer could help them move up the draft board.
Utah probably doesn't want to trade a franchise staple like Ingles, but the chance to get Williams while nearly eliminating the luxury-tax bill would be too good to pass up.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: F/C Domantas Sabonis
Indiana Pacers Receive: PF Rui Hachimura, F Deni Avdija, C Montrezl Harrell, 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)
Look for Washington to be one of the major players for Sabonis at the trade deadline, especially with Bradley Beal likely hitting free agency this summer (player option).
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes:
"Word has since trickled around the league that Beal would welcome playing with Sabonis, although one source with knowledge of the situation maintained Beal has not actively encouraged the Wizards to acquire him. League personnel say the Pacers are seeking a package similar to or greater than the haul Nikola Vucevic drew for the Orlando Magic last season. Only Sacramento, New Orleans and Washington have been linked by league personnel as Sabonis suitors with significant interest."
Getting Sabonis to pair with Beal would be a terrific one-two punch in the East for Washington, which has the young players and draft capital to get a deal done.
Hachimura and Avdija are recent lottery picks, Harrell fills some frontcourt minutes with Sabonis gone, and getting the Wizards' first-rounder this season should be attractive to Indiana, which already owns the Cleveland Cavaliers' lottery-protected first from the Caris LeVert trade.