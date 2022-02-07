1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team Before the Deadline

1 of 30

Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG Gary Harris

Orlando Magic Receive: PF Danilo Gallinari, 2023 second-round pick

The Hawks could desperately use another wing stopper for a team that ranks just 27th in total defense this season. Trae Young, as magnificent as he is as a scorer and shot creator, is still one of the worst defenders in the NBA and needs to be surrounded by players who can cover for his deficiencies.

Harris has become somewhat of a forgotten talent after being sent to Orlando at the trade deadline last year in the Aaron Gordon deal, but he has worked himself back to being a reliable three-and-D option on the wing.

Averaging 11.8 points per game and hitting 40.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes, the 27-year-old would be a perfect low-cost fit next to Young.

Orlando should be looking to get something for Harris before he likely leaves in free agency this summer, and his current contract matches up almost dollar for dollar with that of Gallinari.

The Magic would get Atlanta's second-rounder next year and can choose to keep Gallinari as a floor-spacing power forward for their young guards in 2022-23 or opt for some extra cap space instead. Just $5 million of his $21.5 million contract for next year is guaranteed.