NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the All-Star Break

32. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 32nd)

Runs of three losses in a week and six in a row overall are becoming increasingly common for the Canadiens, who have won just eight times in 44 games. The latest buzz surrounds Jeff Petry, who could be on the move via trade. The defenseman has three years and more than $18 million remaining on his contract.

31. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 26th)

The first 13 games of 2022 have yielded just three wins for the Devils, who have dropped six in a row since beating the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 22. "We're going to have to take this break to regroup and come back and be ready to play," defenseman Damon Severson told reporters.

30. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 31st)

If you figured the Coyotes would finally halt Colorado's home winning streak after 18 games, take a bow. That's exactly what happened in a Tuesday shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood made 38 saves. "We have a group with a lot of pride, a lot of character and a lot of leadership," coach Andre Tourigny told reporters after the victory.

29. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 30th)

The first three games of an East Coast trip brought a single win and six goals for the Kraken, who passed the season's midway point deep in the Pacific Division basement. "If you look at the math, the task is pretty daunting to make the playoffs," Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Athletic. "... "Our goal is to come to the rink, win games and play hard. On the flip side, wherever we end up [in the final standings], we want to make sure we can get the best player possible."

28. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 28th)

Four straight road losses—in which they have scored just four total goals—were the pre-break fare for the Sabres, though a 5-2 defeat in Vegas saw ex-Golden Knight Alex Tuch score his fifth goal in 13 games. "We have to learn from that experience [against a competitive team], and we have to try to get to that level someday," he said.

27. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 27th)

A four-game homestand yielded five of eight possible points for the Senators, who went to New York in their pre-break finale and lost a 4-1 decision to the Islanders. "We've got to recharge and come back with that same [next-man-up] mentality. Play every game right to the end of the year, hard," coach D.J. Smith said.

26. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 29th)

Losing streak? What losing streak? The Flyers finally ended a franchise-record 13-game skid with an overtime defeat of the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and then made it two straight heading into the break with a win over Winnipeg. "I think guys have done a good job of sticking together," forward Scott Laughton said.