Pro Bowl 2022: AFC and NFC Starters, Full Rosters and Predictions
After the NFL had its Pro Bowl in name only last year, the game itself is scheduled to be back in 2022. This year, the game is scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, home of the 2022 NFL draft.
As is always the case, several players selected to the Pro Bowl won't actually participate. Injuries are often a reason why, and players who went deep into the postseason often don't want to jump into preparation for an all-star exhibition.
Of course, members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will skip the game too. They're busy preparing for Super Bowl LVI.
Still, many of the game's biggest stars will be in attendance. For fans, this is the last opportunity to catch some football action before the final meaningful game of the 2021-22 season.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Game Information
When: Sunday, February 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and the ESPN App
Referee: Tony Corrente
AFC Roster
Note: Rosters are subject to change and may continue evolving throughout the week. Players regularly pull out due to injury, allowing alternates to take their place. For example, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady—who recently announced his retirement—has opted out due to a shoulder injury.
The AFC and NFC Rosters, as of Wednesday morning, are as follows.
Offense
Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert*, Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running Backs: Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts; Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers: Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Stefon Diggs*, Buffalo Bills; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl); Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement); Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement)
Tight Ends: Mark Andrews*, Baltimore Ravens; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Tackles: Rashawn Slater*, Los Angeles Chargers; Orlando Brown*, Kansas City Chiefs; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Guards: Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; Joel Bitonio*, Cleveland Browns; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Centers: Corey Linsley*, Los Angeles Chargers; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
Defense
Defensive Ends: Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby*, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (Super Bowl)
Interior Linemen: DeForest Buckner*, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside Linebackers: T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
Inside Linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson*, New England Patriots; Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Safeties: Kevin Byard*, Tennessee Titans; Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teams
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: A.J. Cole*, Las Vegas Raiders
Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes*, Indianapolis Colts
Return Specialist: Devin Duvernay*, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots
NFC Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray*, Arizona Cardinals: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury); Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replacement): Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)
Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; James Conner, Arizona Cardinals; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson*, Minnesota Vikings; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (injured); Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Tight Ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive Tackles: Trent Williams*, San Francisco 49ers; Tristan Wirfs*, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured); Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)
Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Washington Football Team; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defense
Defensive Ends: Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns*, Carolina Panthers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior Linemen: Jonathan Allen*, Washington Football Team; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injured); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement): Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Outside Linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Robert Quinn*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebackers: Micah Parsons*, Dallas Cowboys; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs*, Dallas Cowboys; Jalen Ramsey*, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Safeties: Quandre Diggs*, Seattle Seahawks (injured); Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
Kicker: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles* (replacement): Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl)
Punter: Bryan Anger*, Dallas Cowboys
Long Snapper: Josh Harris&, Atlanta Falcons
Return Specialist: Jakeem Grant*, Chicago Bears
Special Teamer: J.T. Gray*, New Orleans Saints
*Indicates starter
Preview and Prediction
After trying out a draft format for the Pro Bowl between 2013 and 2015, the NFL is back to having the traditional AFC versus NFC format. Each conference will have two legends captains on the sideline as well—though unlike in the draft years, they won't be picking players.
Reggie Wayne and Charles Woodson will represent the AFC, while Jason Witten and Luke Kuechly will represent the NFC.
The AFC will be coached by Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans. Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers will represent the NFC.
Since this is an exhibition game, we don't usually see much in the way of hard hits, sacks and big defensive stops. Offense is usually the star of the show—the AFC won in 2020 38-33—so quarterback play will be essential. This is why the AFC should have a slight edge.
Not to discount the talent of NFC replacement quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, but the AFC is scheduled to have its initial picks at quarterback—Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
One interesting aspect of this year's Pro Bowl is that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs—who are brothers—will likely have the chance to face off.
"Probably one of my favorite moments of this year, for real, because that's my brother," Trevon Diggs said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I love him to death and just being able to go up there with him, that's fire."
Because the rules and the format favor the offense, expect Stefon Diggs to have a few more highlights than his brother on the afternoon.
Also expect Stefon Diggs' squad to take this one. The NFC has not won the Pro Bowl since the return to the traditional format. Expect Mahomes to put on a much better show than he did in the second half of the AFC title game and to push his conference to a fifth straight victory.
Prediction: AFC 37, NFC 34