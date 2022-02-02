Pro Bowl 2022: AFC and NFC Starters, Full Rosters and Predictions

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After the NFL had its Pro Bowl in name only last year, the game itself is scheduled to be back in 2022. This year, the game is scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, home of the 2022 NFL draft.

As is always the case, several players selected to the Pro Bowl won't actually participate. Injuries are often a reason why, and players who went deep into the postseason often don't want to jump into preparation for an all-star exhibition.

Of course, members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will skip the game too. They're busy preparing for Super Bowl LVI.

Still, many of the game's biggest stars will be in attendance. For fans, this is the last opportunity to catch some football action before the final meaningful game of the 2021-22 season.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Pro Bowl.