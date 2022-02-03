Warriors' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

Warriors' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, PredictionsFebruary 3, 2022
The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting the return of Draymond Green, but they might be getting their groove back without him.
The Dubs had predictably stumbled without their defensive leader and primary playmaker, but they're finding ways to survive. They took a six-game winning streak into Tuesday night with the most recent triumph keyed by a 40-point eruption from Stephen Curry, his highest scoring output in more than a month.
With Klay Thompson back in the fold, Green on the mend and James Wiseman presumably suiting up at some point, the Warriors have ample room for internal improvement—and they're already among the NBA's top teams. That might be motivation enough to let the upcoming trade deadline come and go without taking part.
Then again, they are close enough to championship contention the front office might feel like it can leave nothing to chance. They have the resources to pursue a major upgrade, it's just a matter of whether they feel it's necessary enough to part with some prized assets.
Assets
If the Warriors wanted to go for broke at the deadline, they could.
Making the money work in a major swap would be tricky, since their top earners (Thompson, Green, Curry and Andrew Wiggins) should probably all be off-limits. But if they made the finances work, they could aim for the stars with their trade chips.
Between Jonathan Kuminga, Wiseman, Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Warriors could, in theory, outfit a rebuilder with multiple cornerstones. The question is whether the front office considers any of them expendable, and it's possible it doesn't.
In addition, the Dubs have their 2022 first-rounder to trade, plus a future first that would convey two years after they send a first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies (top-four-protected in 2024, top-one-protected in 2025 and unprotected in 2026).
In terms of expiring contracts, they have a slew of minimum deals, plus Kevon Looney's $5.2 million salary.
Needs
Golden State's needs are intrinsically tied to the amount it wants to spend.
In the unlikely event the Warriors really want to splurge, they could aim at a high-level shot-creator to relieve some of the burden on Curry or an impact big man who can space the floor and protect the basket.
More likely, though, they'll be in the market for specialists.
Finding a functional 7-footer would have them better prepared physically to handle the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and any other towering centers who might stand between them and a title.
An extra ball-handler and passer might keep the offense moving when Curry needs a breather, while a sniping specialist could also be targeted if they aren't completely confident in Damion Lee.
Prediction
This won't be the most exciting prediction you'll ever read, but the likeliest move is no move at all.
Think about it. Golden State has gotten this far (38-13 with a league-leading plus-8.3 net rating entering Tuesday night, per NBA.com) without any external assistance. With internal reinforcements on the way, it's possible the Warriors haven't even shown their best hand yet.
One more nugget for the front office to consider: The Dubs are already facing a record $170.3 million luxury-tax penalty, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. Adding any type of salary (let alone a significant one) would push that massive cost even higher.
All of that said, our crystal ball sees a roughly 10 percent chance Golden State swings a minor deadline deal. If the Warriors don't think they can count on Wiseman during the postseason, they should bulk up the frontcourt with another big body. It won't be anyone of note (sorry, Myles Turner fans), but a sturdy center who won't hurt them in 10 or 15 minutes per night could be worth a small investment.