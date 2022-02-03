Warriors' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting the return of Draymond Green, but they might be getting their groove back without him.

The Dubs had predictably stumbled without their defensive leader and primary playmaker, but they're finding ways to survive. They took a six-game winning streak into Tuesday night with the most recent triumph keyed by a 40-point eruption from Stephen Curry, his highest scoring output in more than a month.

With Klay Thompson back in the fold, Green on the mend and James Wiseman presumably suiting up at some point, the Warriors have ample room for internal improvement—and they're already among the NBA's top teams. That might be motivation enough to let the upcoming trade deadline come and go without taking part.

Then again, they are close enough to championship contention the front office might feel like it can leave nothing to chance. They have the resources to pursue a major upgrade, it's just a matter of whether they feel it's necessary enough to part with some prized assets.