Contracts Packers Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are going to have to make some tough decisions over the course of the next few months.

This year's early playoff exit has the added sting of preceding an offseason that is marked by uncertainty for the franchise. For starters, they are projected to be $46.4 million over the salary cap at the beginning of the offseason, per Spotrac.

That's without an extension for Davante Adams. The 29-year-old did not want to negotiate with the team during the season, but he is in line for a massive new contract as one of the best receivers in the league.

That projected number does include Aaron Rodgers' $46.7 million cap hit. Should the quarterback decide to retire or the organization trades him, it would clear up a portion of that money.

Even so, the Packers are going to have to take a good look at their books and see who they can part ways with to save some cash.

Here are three options based on the potential cap savings relative to their value to the team.