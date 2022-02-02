Contracts Packers Must Consider Cutting in 2022 OffseasonFebruary 2, 2022
Contracts Packers Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers are going to have to make some tough decisions over the course of the next few months.
This year's early playoff exit has the added sting of preceding an offseason that is marked by uncertainty for the franchise. For starters, they are projected to be $46.4 million over the salary cap at the beginning of the offseason, per Spotrac.
That's without an extension for Davante Adams. The 29-year-old did not want to negotiate with the team during the season, but he is in line for a massive new contract as one of the best receivers in the league.
That projected number does include Aaron Rodgers' $46.7 million cap hit. Should the quarterback decide to retire or the organization trades him, it would clear up a portion of that money.
Even so, the Packers are going to have to take a good look at their books and see who they can part ways with to save some cash.
Here are three options based on the potential cap savings relative to their value to the team.
WR Randall Cobb
The Packers traded for Randall Cobb in July last year. It was a good deal to help assuage Aaron Rodgers, who has a good rapport with the wide receiver.
The 31-year-old was a useful cog in the passing game, too. He had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.
The terms of the trade were favorable for the Packers. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Texans absorbed $3 million of his salary so Green Bay paid just under $3 million on their own in 2021.
Should Cobb return with his contract as-is, the team would be on the hook for his $9.7 million cap hit. Last year, his on-field production was valued at $2 million by Over the Cap. His leadership and relationship with Rodgers could justify the rest.
However, that can't make up for the difference in his 2022 cap hit and the club being able to save $6.7 million by moving on next season. With Adams set to hit the market, the Packers need that money to either pay him or work to replace his production in free agency.
OLB Za'Darius Smith
The Packers' salary-cap crunch is going to lead to a difficult decision when it comes to their group of pass-rushers.
Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith are set to cost the team a combined $47.5 million and take up around 22 percent of the team's cap space.
With Rashan Gary posting 9.5 sacks while stepping in for an injured Za'Darius Smith last season, Green Bay can't afford to pay out that much money to the pass-rushing tandem.
That leaves the team with the choice of extending one or both of them. However, that pushes money into the future which will make signing the 24-year-old Gary to an extension down the road more difficult.
The other option is to cut their losses on one of the Smiths and utilize the cap savings to shore up another position.
Unfortunately, Za'Darius Smith's injury and cap savings make him the better candidate. The 29-year-old only played in two regular-season games this season due to a back injury. The club would save $15.3 million cutting him and $12.5 million by cutting Preston.
It's a tough choice but if the Packers can retain just one, Preston is the safer option.
K Mason Crosby
Mason Crosby has been a Green Bay staple for 15 years, but it's time he either hangs up his cleats or is forced to find a new team.
The 37-year-old kicker posted the second-lowest field-goal percentage of his career, only knocking in 73.5 percent of his attempts on the year. That included a 9-of-13 showing on field goals between 30-39 yards and 4-of-8 on tries from 40-49 yards.
Crosby is no longer the automatic three points he used to be, but he's set to be paid like one of the best kickers in the NFL. He's scheduled to carry the seventh-biggest cap hit for a kicker at $4.7 million.
Considering there are only 17 characters in the league set to cost more than $1 million, this is an area where the Packers can find a cheap replacement.
They can save around $2.4 million on the cap by parting ways with the Colorado product. Considering they can find his replacement for half that, it would give Green Bay some money to spend elsewhere.
With the team's cap situation, it'll need to find money wherever it can. Despite Crosby's lengthy history with the Packers, this isn't a tough choice.