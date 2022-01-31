NFL Conference Championship Takeaways as Bengals vs. Rams Set for Super Bowl LVI

0 of 5

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Following a must-watch divisional round of the playoffs, the final four teams squared off in a couple of nail-biters that came down to game-winning field goals in the conference championship matchups.

Joe Burrow isn't just the future of the league; he's part of the playoff-competitive present. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is the first quarterback selected first in the draft to reach the Super Bowl by his second season, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to their third title game in franchise history.

The Bengals pulled off an absolute stunner in the AFC Championship Game with a road win over the Kansas City Chiefs in comeback fashion. How did the underdogs come out on top?

In the NFC championship battle, the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since the 2018 campaign. What helped them get over the hump in a high-stakes contest?

Let's discuss the biggest takeaways from the conference championship games.