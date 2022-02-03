Bold 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions with One Week Remaining

2 of 7

Last Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sacramento Kings "ended their pursuit of a deal" with the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, to which this prediction replies: Nope!

It's full-on smokescreen and deliberate leak season, and on top of that, consider the logic behind Sacramento walking away from the table this close to the deadline. Sure, it's possible the Kings are serious. But it isn't exactly the newest negotiation tactic to feign disinterest to drive the seller's asking price down.

If the Kings tried to reopen discussions (if they ever really closed), does anyone think that the Sixers would shut them down in accord with the "no take-backs" rule? Of course not.

A potential deal can't be dead, not with so many factors that justify keeping it alive.

Start on the Sixers' side, with the urgency to capitalize on Joel Embiid's MVP push. Team president Daryl Morey's insistence on trading Simmons only if it significantly improves the team's title odds makes sense, but history suggests you only get a season like this from a big man a few times per century. Even if there might be a better return available later, Embiid is this good now. Even without considering his injury history, the sheer rarity of what Embiid is doing indicates he isn't likely to keep doing it forever. Nobody has.



The Kings don't face the same kind of pressure as the Sixers do, but they should still feel strongly compelled to act. De'Aaron Fox is the team's most promising talent, and he already has the max contract to prove it. But he's in the midst of a down year and has nothing close to Simmons' career resume.

The Sixers' sidelined star has made three All-Star teams to Fox's zero and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. Even more illustrative of the gap in value, Simmons' VORP (value over replacement player) is nearly triple Fox's cumulative total, despite the Kings guard having played 31 more career games and almost 400 more career minutes.

Sacramento needs a shakeup as much as any team in the league and has Fox to headline a package for Simmons, who's just sitting there on the market. By the deadline, these two should come together.