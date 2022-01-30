NFC Championship Game 2022: 49ers vs. Rams Injury Report and Predictions

2 of 2

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Injuries alone won't decide this rivalry matchup. The Rams have lost six straight to San Francisco but are heavily motivated by the prospect of playing in Super Bowl LVI.

"We're one game away," Donald said, per Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "We just have to go out there and do our job and play a full game for four quarters and finish."

San Francisco, meanwhile, has essentially been playing elimination football since December. They managed to claw past the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in the playoffs and also staged a comeback against L.A. in Week 18 just to get into the postseason.

The Rams led 17-4 at halftime in the regular-season finale. The 49ers won it in overtime.

With so much on the line, it's hard to imagine players like Williams missing this one. If he's capable of battling through the ankle injury, he will be on the field, and that will be big. It may not be enough to overcome Garoppolo's penchant for miscues, though.

Garoppolo has thrown six interceptions in his past four games. If he isn't careful with the ball Sunday, L.A. may get an early lead and keep it. However, the Rams have shown a tendency to struggle in the second half recently.

Along with the Week 18 meltdown, Los Angeles experienced a near-collapse in the divisional round. The Rams led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-3 at halftime but allowed Tom Brady and the Bucs to surge back in the second half.

Los Angeles managed to win on a last-second field goal, but Tampa tied the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Expect a similarly tight contest Sunday. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers know how to play the Rams as well as anyone, and they aren't going to just go away. The Rams will start fast, but the 49ers will find ways to remain in the game late.

This time, though, a critical error by Garoppolo will prevent the comeback. Los Angeles will stop its skid against the 49ers and move on to its second Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Prediction: Rams 30, 49ers 28