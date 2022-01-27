Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 27

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Bullet Club's Chris Bey kicked off Thursday's show in a match against the powerhouse Jake Something.

Something dominated early but a blind charge into the ring post on the floor allowed Bey to seize control of the bout. He delivered a big neckbreaker to retain his upper hand. Something fought back, flattened Bey with a suplex, then added a Sky High powerbomb for a two-count.

Bey regained control but Something seemingly fueled up with every strike thrown his direction as the match continued. With rage fueling him, Somethin ran over the former X-Division champion, then caught him in mid-flight and put him down with Into the Void.

After the match, Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and Jay White attacked Something and "Speedball" Mike Bailey before the former two were overhead throwing a message loudly and clearly to The Good Brothers.

Result

Something defeated Bey

Grade

A

Analysis

The match itself was straight fire. The arrival of Bullet Club afterward was the icing on the proverbial cake.

Something picked up a major victory over a former champion in Bey, the likes of which he has been lacking of late. Hopefully, it sparks a run for the talented young star that lets him build momentum and find greater success in Impact.

The post-match likely set up a tag match down the line but the bigger takeaway was definitely Tonga and Loa's challenge to The Good Brothers, who may have previously been banner members of Bullet Club but are now clearly against them.