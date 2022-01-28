Bengals vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Predictions for AFC Championship Game 2022

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals arrive at the 2022 AFC Championship from opposite ends of the NFL world.

The Chiefs are hosting their fourth consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals are in their third AFC Championship ever—and first since 1988. A Super Bowl win would be Kansas City's second in three years and Cincinnati's first in franchise history.

In terms of track record, the clubs couldn't be more different. In terms of current credentials, though, the similarities are easily spotted.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are two of the league's top quarterbacks, and each has a wealth of explosive playmakers around him. Both teams operate better on offense than defense, though the gap isn't as wide with Cincinnati.

So, are the Chiefs about to add to Mahomes' legacy with a third straight trip to the final round? Or can the unflappable Burrow continue to separate the Bengals from their historic misery? Let's lay out the latest line and dive into the matchup to find out.