Super Bowl 2022: Predictions, Updated Bracket Odds and Schedule Guide

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Bengals and Chiefs faced off in Week 17, and Cincinnati pulled off the upset at home. That win launched the Bengals to an AFC North title and forced Kansas City to respect its upstart AFC foe.

"They beat us. It wasn't a fluke," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons. "They beat us, so they're a good football team, and it's important that we have a great week of preparation here, and that's one reason why the urgency level is there even yesterday once the game was over to get busy."

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals offense are fully capable of going score-for-score with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. There's a good chance that the team that gets a few defensive breaks comes out on top in this one.

In Week 17, that team was Cincinnati. The Bengals faced a 28-17 halftime deficit but allowed only three points in the second half. If Kansas City hopes to avoid a second straight loss to Cincinnati, it will have to continue adapting offensively throughout the game.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will have to do a better job of protecting Burrow than they did in Tennessee. The Titans sacked Burrow nine times in the divisional round and likely would have won if not for three Ryan Tannehill interceptions.

Cincinnati will also have to overcome a raucous Chiefs home crowd. Kansas City is one of the toughest places for opposing teams to play, and the atmosphere will be much different for Burrow and Co. than in the first meeting in Cincinnati.

Still, the Bengals won't be intimidated by the more playoff-tested Chiefs.

"I'm tired of the underdog narrative," Burrow said, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We're a really, really good team. We're here to make noise."

This game may not match the instant classic that was the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills divisional game. However, it should still be a fantastically fun shootout with plenty of fireworks.