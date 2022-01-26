3 Contracts Cowboys Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys built a strong roster to contend for the Super Bowl, but they fell short in the wild-card round and now enter another offseason filled with questions.

Most of the primary roster pieces are in place thanks to massive contracts paid out to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott over the last few seasons.

The upcoming offseason will be all about retaining some of Prescott's favorite targets to make sure the offense does not face any type of drop off in the 2022 season.

Defensively, the Cowboys should be ready to move on from Keanu Neal and Leighton Vander Esch, but they could hold on to one of their safeties headed for the free-agent market.