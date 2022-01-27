3 Trade Targets for Warriors to Pursue at 2022 Deadline

0 of 3

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

At what point does a bump in the road become a bigger concern?

That's a tricky question the Golden State Warriors must tackle between now and the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Their season-long numbers are great (34-13 entering Tuesday night), but a closer inspection reveals they have basically been a .500 team for the past month (7-7 since Dec. 28).

Perhaps this is nothing more than the rough patch every team typically encounters over the 82-game marathon, but can the Warriors be sure of that? If not, they might be more active during trade season than anyone expected.

While an internet-breaking blockbuster seems unlikely—if, for no other reason, than the fact that major salaries are impossible to align without sacrificing a major piece—the following three players look like logical targets for the front office.