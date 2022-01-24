3 Best Coaching Options for Giants QB Daniel Jones

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Giants recently took the first step toward revitalizing their front office. Over the weekend, the team announced the hiring of Joe Schoen as its new general manager.

"We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager," Giants president John Mara said, per Michael Eisen of the team's official website. "Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team."

The next step will be finding the next head coach. New York fired Joe Judge after he produced a pair of losing seasons and failed to adequately develop quarterback Daniel Jones. The signal-caller, a 2019 first-round selection, is presumably a focal point of the ongoing head-coaching search.

Here you'll find a look at three top candidates who could help Jones become the franchise quarterback New York needs him to be.