3 Best Coaching Options for Giants QB Daniel Jones

3 Best Coaching Options for Giants QB Daniel JonesJanuary 24, 2022
The New York Giants recently took the first step toward revitalizing their front office. Over the weekend, the team announced the hiring of Joe Schoen as its new general manager.
"We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager," Giants president John Mara said, per Michael Eisen of the team's official website. "Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team."
The next step will be finding the next head coach. New York fired Joe Judge after he produced a pair of losing seasons and failed to adequately develop quarterback Daniel Jones. The signal-caller, a 2019 first-round selection, is presumably a focal point of the ongoing head-coaching search.
Here you'll find a look at three top candidates who could help Jones become the franchise quarterback New York needs him to be.
Brian Daboll
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may be the front-runner for the Giants job now that Schoen has been hired—Schoen previously served as Buffalo's assistant general manager.
There's plenty to like with Daboll, who interviewed Friday. He's helped transform quarterback Josh Allen into one of the league's brightest stars, and his innovative offense has become one of the toughest units in the NFL to defend against.
Daboll's offense was not why the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's divisional-round game. Failing to stop Kansas City with 13 seconds left in regulation and in overtime was the problem there.
Buffalo ranked third in scoring offense this season and put up 36 points against Kansas City on the road Sunday.
Now that the Bills are out of the playoffs and Daboll is available, New York should make its push. While Jones may not be as physically gifted as Allen, he's a viable dual-threat quarterback who would fit well in Daboll's scheme.
The Bills regularly utilize Allen as a scrambler and on designed runs. Daboll could bring a similar strategy to New York and get the most out of Jones' developing skill set.
Dan Quinn
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview with the NFC East rival New York Giants on Monday.
As a defensive coach, Quinn wouldn't directly help Jones develop. However, he could make life much easier on the fourth-year quarterback by supporting him with a functional defense.
Jones was too often asked to overcome a defense that ranked 21st overall and 23rd in points allowed this past season. The Cowboys, in their first year with Quinn as DC, ranked seventh in points allowed. This came after ranking 25th in scoring defense the year before his hiring.
If Quinn could spark a similarly quick defensive turnaround in New York, Jones would have a better chance to succeed.
Quinn also has head-coaching experience, which would be beneficial after a sting with a first-time coach in Judge. Quinn helped take the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season, and he knows exactly what it would take to return the Giants to NFC prominence.
Hiring Quinn would also enable the Giants to weaken a hated division rival. Diminishing the Dallas defense would at least help Jones twice in 2022.
Lou Anarumo
Quinn isn't the only defensive candidate on New York's radar, and the Giants are not committed to hiring an offensive coach anyway.
"We will cast a wide net," Schoen said per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "It can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players."
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is among the candidates who have been interviewed, and he would make a lot of sense. Anarumo has helped transform a unity heavily molded through free agency into a high-level defense this season.
The Bengals, it's worth noting, are set to play in the AFC Championship Game.
Like Quinn, Anarumo could help Jones by taking away pressure with a quality defense—and he's also shown the ability to help spark a quick turnaround. The Bengals ranked 26th in total defense only a year ago.
Anarumo also has experience working in New York. He was the Giants' defensive backs coach under Pat Shurmur in 2018.