3 Big Changes Raiders Must Make in 2022 Offseason

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders made an early playoff exit after falling short against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. On Saturday, Las Vegas watched as the Bengals took out the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans and punched a ticket to the conference title game.

The fact that the Raiders were within a few plays of forcing overtime with Cincinnati should tell the team that it is close to becoming a title contender. With a few tweaks, the roster could be good enough to challenge the top teams in the AFC—like the divisional-rival Kansas City Chiefs, who are also bound for the AFC Championship Game.

The Raiders are figuring out who will be their next head coach, and we recently examined three potential candidates. Now we will dive into three other changes Las Vegas should make this offseason.