NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds and Over-Under Predictions for Postseason GamesJanuary 21, 2022
NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds and Over-Under Predictions for Postseason Games
Attention all NFL wagerers: Another round of playoff action brings another batch of money-making opportunities.
Are the favorites due for another strong weekend after dominating the wild-card round, or might the underdogs have the last laugh during the divisional round?
We'll examine lines from every angle here in hopes of sniffing out some favorable point-spread and over-under picks for the upcoming weekend.
Divisional Round Odds and Over-Unders
Point Spreads
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-5.5)
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-2)
Over/Unders
Bengals at Titans: 47.5
49ers at Packers: 47
Rams at Buccaneers: 48.5
Chiefs at Bills: 54
Best Point Spread Bet: Rams (Plus-2.5)
Is betting against Tom Brady bad for business? Usually, yes.
But as anyone out there can attest, these are strange times.
Specifically, for Brady and the Buccaneers, these are short-handed times. The receiving corps is without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. The backfield could be missing one or both of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. Perhaps most importantly, the offensive line might be absent Tristan Wirfs.
That's a ton of missing parts against a good Rams team. Missing Wirfs might be especially problematic against an L.A. defensive line featuring Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. Of course, the voids at receiver should free up Jalen Ramsey to pester Mike Evans, so that's bad news, too.
The Rams have the weaponry to simply outscore the Bucs. That's how they engineered their Week 3 win, as Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards, four scores and zero interceptions.
Still, you don't want to gamble on an offense outshining Brady this time of year. When he falters in the playoffs, it's usually because he is under duress from a defense that creates pressure without sending extra help. The Rams have the pass-rushers on the defensive line to do just that.
Best Point Total Bet: Over 54 in Chiefs-Bills
If the 54-point over/under total seems like a big number, that's because it is.
However, it still isn't high enough.
With Patrick Mahomes on one side, and Josh Allen on the other, this looks like one of those games where oddsmakers can't come up with a big enough number to finish above the final score.
Both teams suited up in the wild-card round. The Chiefs scored 42 points while getting 404 passing yards and five scores from Mahomes. The Bills did even better, putting up 47 points—against a Bill Belichick-led defense, no less—as Allen threw for 308 yards with more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four), and Devin Singletary rushed for two scores.
Two elements often form an intriguing over/under: top-shelf quarterbacks and a thin point spread suggesting a down-to-the-wire affair. Well, Mahomes and Allen are two of the best in the business, and this spread is the weekend's smallest.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.