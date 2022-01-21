NFL Playoff Picks 2022: Odds and Over-Under Predictions for Postseason Games

2 of 3

Is betting against Tom Brady bad for business? Usually, yes.

But as anyone out there can attest, these are strange times.

Specifically, for Brady and the Buccaneers, these are short-handed times. The receiving corps is without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. The backfield could be missing one or both of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones. Perhaps most importantly, the offensive line might be absent Tristan Wirfs.

That's a ton of missing parts against a good Rams team. Missing Wirfs might be especially problematic against an L.A. defensive line featuring Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. Of course, the voids at receiver should free up Jalen Ramsey to pester Mike Evans, so that's bad news, too.

The Rams have the weaponry to simply outscore the Bucs. That's how they engineered their Week 3 win, as Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards, four scores and zero interceptions.

Still, you don't want to gamble on an offense outshining Brady this time of year. When he falters in the playoffs, it's usually because he is under duress from a defense that creates pressure without sending extra help. The Rams have the pass-rushers on the defensive line to do just that.