Bengals vs. Titans: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 AFC Divisional Game

There aren't typically a ton of prove-it matchups during Divisional Round Weekend, but this might be the exception.

The Tennessee Titans are one of the most doubted No. 1 seeds in NFL history. The Cincinnati Bengals are in the postseason for the first time since 2015 and have a second-year signal-caller.

It wouldn't be accurate to say all eyes of the football world are on this matchup, since there are higher-profile collisions on the docket. However, this could be the most revealing contest in terms of revealing a team's true identity, not to mention the one that potentially silences the most skeptics.

Let's dive in to this tilt by breaking down the latest lines and assisting the fantasy crowd with a few stat predictions.