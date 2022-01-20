Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 20

4 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Ring of Honor Championship was on the line as Jonathan Gresham defended against Steve Maclin, their match fought under Pure rules.

Maclin quickly spent two allotted rope breaks and was issued a warning after utilizing his one closed-fist strike. Gresham burned two rope breaks in his own right as Maclin seized control midway through the contest.

Maclin applied a Boston Crab, targeting the lower back of his opponent and forcing him to exhaust his third and final rope break. Gresham responded, targeting the fingers of his opponent in an attempt to force the break of a hold.

The challenger delivered the Crosshairs, targeting the previously injured core of his opponent, and scored a near-fall. Maclin used up his final rope break before exchanging hard, physical strikes with Gresham. The champion, targeting the injured knee of his opponent, trapped him in a figure four.

Because the rope breaks had been utilized, Gresham was able to keep hold of the submission, then scale the ropes to add more pressure. The pain agonizing, Maclin allowed his shoulders to stay on the mat for three quick seconds, awarding the match to The Octopus via pinfall.

Result

Gresham defeated Maclin to retain the ROH Championship

Grade

B-

Analysis

Gresham is a phenomenal wrestler, one of the best technical competitors in the industry today. He is the perfect representative of Ring of Honor and the spirit of that company. He is also the right guy to carry the title and keep the ROH name alive.

He had a good, hard-fought, physical match with Maclin that emphasized the Pure rules and really put over a side of the challenger's game that many may not have known existed.

The presence of Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett suggests they will shadow Gresham and hang ominously over any Impact show on which they appear, ready to strike and raise hell on a whim.

Whether Gresham accepts their assistance at all down the line is a story that bears watching.