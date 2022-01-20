NFL Rumors: Latest on Jim Harbaugh, NY Jets Draft Trade Buzz and Russell Wilson

1 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a popular name in the rumor mill as head-coaching interviews get underway.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Harbaugh would love to return to the NFL to try winning a Super Bowl. At the same time, though, there's been talk of Harbaugh attempting to renegotiate his deal with Michigan after taking a lower salary in 2021.

"Michigan, per sources, has had productive conversations with Harbaugh, who does have parties negotiating on his behalf with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, about another new deal," The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Austin Meek wrote.

However, it's not looking like Harbaugh is simply leveraging his rumored NFL interest for a better Wolverines deal. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, many believe that Harbaugh has genuine interest in the Las Vegas job.

"Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head-coaching job, he'd take it," Feldman wrote.

Las Vegas could also pull the interim tag from Rich Bisaccia, who helped guide the team to the postseason this year. Franchise owner Mark Davis has a tough decision to make, but this probably isn't the last we'll hear of Harbaugh to the Raiders.