NFL Rumors: Latest on Jim Harbaugh, NY Jets Draft Trade Buzz and Russell WilsonJanuary 20, 2022
NFL Rumors: Latest on Jim Harbaugh, NY Jets Draft Trade Buzz and Russell Wilson
For the 24 teams that are not still alive in the NFL playoffs, the offseason continues to move one.
Eight teams—the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants—are searching for their next head coaches. The entire league is also looking ahead to free agency, the trade market and the 2022 NFL draft.
What moves might we expect in the coming days and weeks? Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz.
Jim Harbaugh May Be Interested in Raiders Job
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a popular name in the rumor mill as head-coaching interviews get underway.
According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Harbaugh would love to return to the NFL to try winning a Super Bowl. At the same time, though, there's been talk of Harbaugh attempting to renegotiate his deal with Michigan after taking a lower salary in 2021.
"Michigan, per sources, has had productive conversations with Harbaugh, who does have parties negotiating on his behalf with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, about another new deal," The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Austin Meek wrote.
However, it's not looking like Harbaugh is simply leveraging his rumored NFL interest for a better Wolverines deal. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, many believe that Harbaugh has genuine interest in the Las Vegas job.
"Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head-coaching job, he'd take it," Feldman wrote.
Las Vegas could also pull the interim tag from Rich Bisaccia, who helped guide the team to the postseason this year. Franchise owner Mark Davis has a tough decision to make, but this probably isn't the last we'll hear of Harbaugh to the Raiders.
Jets Would Prefer to Trade No. 10 Selection
The New York Jets aren't searching for a new head coach, but they have plenty of work to do following a 4-13 campaign. Much of that work will be done in the draft, where the Jets own two top-10 picks.
New York has its own selection at No. 4 overall. It also has the 10th overall pick as part of the trade that sent Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.
According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets are open to trading the second pick in order to land more draft capital.
"It's too early to know anything, but I've heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can," Vacchiano wrote.
This makes plenty of sense, as the Jets aren't a player away from turning things around. If they can net additional draft capital by moving down a few spots, they should take advantage. That opportunity might present itself too, if teams look to trade up for a quarterback.
After taking Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 draft, the Jets shouldn't be in the quarterback market this year. While Wilson has plenty left to prove, the Jets are highly unlikely to pull the plug after a single season. There simply isn't a can't-miss quarterback prospect in the 2022 class who would warrant doing that for.
Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll Not on the Same Page
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson created some buzz last offseason when he listed teams to which he would accept a trade. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Wilson's relationship with the Seahawks was "very dicey" at the time, which could lead to Wilson trying to force a trade in 2022.
"Right now everything's great," Glazer said in October on the NFL on Fox pregame show. "But in the offseason, can I see Russell do this again? A million percent. I see Russell trying to do this again."
However, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo recently reported that Seattle has no plans to move its quarterback this offseason.
"Sources familiar with the Seahawks' thinking say the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if he'll be their QB in 2022, regardless of any other big changes in the aftermath of a disappointing season that concludes Sunday against the Cardinals," Garafolo wrote.
While Seattle may not want to move Wilson, that doesn't mean he won't want out. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll don't see eye-to-eye on how to build the offense.
"As one team source says, Carroll and Wilson, though friendly, have philosophical differences on how to build a team and attack a defense," Fowler wrote.
If Wilson and Carroll cannot get on the same page, we could see Wilson on the trade block at some point soon.