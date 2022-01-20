Backstage AEW and WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Eddie Kingston and More

1 of 3

Cody Rhodes returned to AEW Dynamite Wednesday, lighting up the microphone with his own version of CM Punk's famed Pipebomb promo, in which The American Nightmare claimed to have created the Forbidden Door in pro wrestling and made reference to his ongoing pursuit of a new contract from AEW officials.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Rhodes is currently a free agent and working without a contract as either a wrestler or Executive Vice President in the company he helped found.

"We've had a lot of inquiries regarding Cody's status as an EVP, or if there's a separate contract in relation to him. We haven't heard back from Cody Rhodes directly, but were told that "he's a free agent, with no contract with AEW at the moment." We haven't been able to confirm this beyond that statement. "

Sure, with Rhodes having his own, successful reality show with his wife Brandi, this could all be a work on his part to help drive viewers to season two. It could also be a temporary thing in which there is no contract at this point, but Rhodes and Tony Khan are in negotiations to rectify that situation.

The bigger question is just how a star of that magnitude is allowed to have his contract expire, it gets out that it is, and there is no statement by any of the parties involved that the story is either true or not. If it was strictly a wrestler, it makes sense that they might way to keep things under wraps but the fact that Rhodes is also an EVP and the face of AEW's community outreach efforts makes it a unique situation.

Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline's message board that AEW sources were mum on the topic so "either it’s true and they are all mad it’s out or it’s a work and they don’t want to lie to me," (h/t Cageside Seats).

Whatever the case may be, Rhodes' contractless status seems like a much bigger deal than the company is making it. Whether that means the current TNT champion moves on and looks to further establish his legacy in another promotion or sticks around with the one he helped create is the question.