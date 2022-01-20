Super Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship Tilt

0 of 4

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

With the field whittled down from 14 to eight on Wildcard Weekend, the 2022 Super Bowl picture has never been more clear.

Granted, there's still plenty to figure out. The divisional round offers fans some great matchups that are going to go a long way toward making that picture even more clear.

The storylines abound. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will once again meet in the postseason. Joe Burrow will look to continue his ascent to the league's elite at the position against the AFC's top seed. The Packers draw a hot San Francisco 49ers team.

For bettors looking to make some cash from their prognostication skills, the time to get those future bets in is now. Once the field is pared down again, the odds for each of the contenders will continue to shorten.

Here's a look at where they are now and a prediction for who we will see play for the Lombardi this season.