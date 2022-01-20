Super Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship Tilt

Super Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Predictions for Championship TiltJanuary 20, 2022
With the field whittled down from 14 to eight on Wildcard Weekend, the 2022 Super Bowl picture has never been more clear.
Granted, there's still plenty to figure out. The divisional round offers fans some great matchups that are going to go a long way toward making that picture even more clear.
The storylines abound. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will once again meet in the postseason. Joe Burrow will look to continue his ascent to the league's elite at the position against the AFC's top seed. The Packers draw a hot San Francisco 49ers team.
For bettors looking to make some cash from their prognostication skills, the time to get those future bets in is now. Once the field is pared down again, the odds for each of the contenders will continue to shorten.
Here's a look at where they are now and a prediction for who we will see play for the Lombardi this season.
Super Bowl 2022 Odds
- Green Bay Packers +350
- Kansas City Chiefs +380
- Buffalo Bills +500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550
- Los Angeles Rams +750
- Tennessee Titans +850
- San Francisco 49ers +1000
- Cincinnati Bengals +1500
Odds via NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook
AFC Winner Prediction: Buffalo Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to emerge from the AFC. That's fair. After all, they've won the AFC in back-to-back seasons, have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and are playing really well right now.
All the ingredients are there for a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.
But this weekend's matchup with the Buffalo Bills is about as epic as it gets. The Bills are also playing incredibly well right now. Their 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round was a comprehensive schooling.
The Bills showed an element to the running game they haven't had in recent matchups with the Chiefs. In the AFC Championship game last season, Devin Singletary had just 17 yards on six carries. Even in the Week 5 win this year, Zack Moss and Singeltary were held to just 3.6 yards a carry.
Compare that to Singletary's 81 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against the Patriots and it's evident the Bills run game has evolved throughout the season.
That could be the key to Josh Allen and the Bills getting past the Chiefs this time and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.
NFC Winner Prediction: Green Bay Packers
Both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams posted a reference to The Last Dance to start the season. The documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls season ended with a championship ring for both Jordan and Bulls forward Scottie Pippen.
Rodgers and Adams are well-positioned to have their season end in a similar fashion.
Whatever turmoil happened in the offseason, it hasn't impacted their play on the field. Rodgers is in line for his fifth MVP trophy as he has picked apart defenses with surgical precision.
He has connected on 37 touchdown passes and thrown for 4,115 yards, all while playing virtually mistake-free. He has thrown just four interceptions all season.
The Packers earned the best record in the league and have a track record of playing well against the best teams on their schedule. They went 4-1 against teams that made the playoffs this season.
The lone loss was a 13-7 defensive shootout against the Chiefs in which they didn't have Rodgers.
Super Bowl Winner: Green Bay Packers
The Packers are the favorite to win the Super Bowl for a reason. They have been the most consistent team all season.
Outside of the Week 1 drubbing they experienced at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, every game this season has either been a win or a one-score loss. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the backfield, they are able to win games airing it out or leaning on the run game.
The defense isn't perfect, but it is effective. They rank fourth in yards allowed per pass and seventh in takeaways, meaning they can keep teams from winning the shootouts and are opportunistic enough to give the offense extra possessions.
The team that can win games in multiple ways is the kind of team you want to back in the playoffs. The Packers fit that description the best and deserve to be the favorites for it.
