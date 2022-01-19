3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for New Giants GM and Coach in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Giants will undergo a major face lift in their front office and on the sidelines for the 2022 season.

Not only are they looking for a head coach to replace Joe Judge, but the NFC East team will also be looking for a new voice at general manager after Dave Gettleman's retirement.

The new regime faces the task of taking over a franchise that hasn't seen a winning season in five years. Among the first questions they will have to figure out is who is worth retaining from the team's current crop of free agents.

Obviously, this isn't a roster teeming with talent, but there are a number of players who were contributors and are now set to depart.

The new head coach and GM will have to decide if any of the following three names should feature in the Giants' plans for 2022 and beyond.