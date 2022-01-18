NFL Playoff Standings 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

2 of 4

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

1. Tennessee Titans



The AFC's top seed, the Tennessee Titans bring more than just home-field advantage to the proverbial table. They have a fearsome defensive front and a stout run defense. They could also have star running back Derrick Henry back in the fold this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. That would be huge.

"We're going to need to run the football," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, per Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

Tennessee has already beaten the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills this season. If the Titans can survive Cincinnati, they should feel very confident heading into the AFC title game.

2. Kansas City Chiefs



The Chiefs lambasted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a game for the ages. Well, he would have had the game of the weekend if not for Josh Allen, who equaled Mahomes' five touchdown passes.

It's going to be a fun and intriguing quarterback duel in Kansas City this weekend, but the Chiefs should feel good about their chances. While Buffalo won the regular-season meeting, Kansas City's defense grew throughout the season.

The Chiefs ended the year winning nine of their final 10 games. They're as hot as any team in football right now.

3. Buffalo Bills



Allen was spectacular against the New England Patriots on Saturday. He finished 21-of-25 for 308 yards with five touchdown passes and 66 rushing yards. The preeminent dual-threat quarterback remaining in the postseason, Allen can take over a game.

The Bills are dangerous because they pair Allen with the league's top-ranked defense. The concern with Buffalo, though, is that consistency has been an issue.

The Bills lost to teams like the Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the regular season.

4. Cincinnati Bengals



When Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are clicking—and they've been white-hot down the stretch—Cincinnati is a load for any opponent. The Bengals bested the Chiefs in Week 17 to lock up the AFC North early, and they match up well with Tennessee's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals merely survived the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, but they showed no signs of being overwhelmed by the postseason stage. Don't expect Cincinnati to be intimidated by teams like Tennessee, Kansas City or Buffalo.

However, the Bengals' defense is inconsistent, and it lost standout tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) for the postseason. Cincinnati ranks 18th in total defense and 17th in points allowed. It is heavily dependent on getting the offense going.