Why Jalen Hurts Deserves to Be Eagles Starting QB in 2022 Despite Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

There's no more important position in football than quarterback. And for the Philadelphia Eagles, they have a decision to make regarding their future at QB this offseason.

Is Jalen Hurts the franchise quarterback? Or is it already time to go in a different direction?

The answer may lie somewhere in the middle for the Eagles. While Hurts may not have moved to elite status during the 2021 season, he also improved in some areas from his 2020 rookie campaign. It may not be time for Philadelphia to bench or trade Hurts, but it may not want to commit long term to the 23-year-old.

Hurts' final appearance of the season was his playoff debut, and it wasn't a great one. In the Eagles' 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Hurts went 23-of-43 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His lone TD pass came in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia had been down 31-0 after three.

But a player shouldn't be judged on one tough game, and Hurts played well enough during the regular season to help lead the Eagles to a 9-8 record and a wild-card berth. During that time, there were much better performances than his final showing Sunday.

With that in mind, here are three reasons why Hurts should be Philadelphia's starting QB in 2022.