3 Contracts Steelers Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising push into the NFL postseason, but their miracle run came to an end Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs handed Pittsburgh a decisive 42-21 loss, sending the Steelers into the offseason.

The first order of business for Pittsburgh will be finding a replacement for longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old signal-caller hasn't announced his retirement, but it certainly feels imminent.

"I've been here a long time, and it's been a lot of fun," Roethlisberger said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

However, finding a quarterback is only the tip of the iceberg as the Steelers look to regroup in 2022. With that in mind, let's take a look at three contract situations that need to be addressed early this offseason.