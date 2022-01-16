NFL Draft 2022: Selection Order and Projections for Hottest Prospects

2 of 4

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

If he's honest, it's likely that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would like to forget his rookie year.

The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

His head coach Urban Meyer was an unmitigated disaster and was fired and the Jags finished the season with the worst record in the league 3-14.

Which is why they find themselves with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

So how should they use the pick?

If Jacksonville believes that Lawrence is the generational quarterback that they rolled the dice on last season, they should use the pick to get him some help.

They have numerous deficiencies to address, but for this draft, they should shore up their defense with a player like Aidan Hutchinson.

The defensive end out of Oregon had 49 total tackles, 35 solo tackles and seven sacks this past year and will bring the kind of athleticism and strength that the Jags are missing.

Some might say that the Jacksonville should select a player that can protect Lawrence's blind side like Evan Neal, but many analysts believe that Hutchinson has a higher ceiling and in the NFL, defense does win championships.