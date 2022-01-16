Super Bowl 2022: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

0 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals notched their first playoff victory since 1991, while the Buffalo Bills opened the postseason in dominant fashion. Those two AFC teams advanced to the divisional round with their wins Saturday, but there's still plenty of Wild Card Round action to come.

Three games are set to take place Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Philadelphia Eagles), Dallas Cowboys (vs. San Francisco 49ers) and Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers) will all look to avoid upsets. Then the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will face off in a battle of NFC West rivals to conclude the Wild Card Round on Monday night.

On Saturday, the Bengals held on for a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders before the Bills cruised to a 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots. With the Raiders and Pats eliminated, the NFL playoff field is down to 12 teams. That number will drop to eight by Monday night.

As the Wild Card Round continues, here's a look at the latest Super Bowl odds, followed by several bold predictions for the rest of the playoffs.